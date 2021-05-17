Bookings for Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship Open This Month — Here's How to Reserve Your Spot

With storybook-inspired staterooms, brand-new dining experiences, and unique offerings you won't find on any other cruise ship, the Disney Wish promises a magical voyage for guests of all ages — and bookings open this month. On May 27, reservations for future sailings aboard the Disney Wish open to the general public (Castaway Club members and select Disney guests can make early bookings starting today, May 17).

The latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish will deliver on everything fans love, including immersive dining experiences, family-friendly programming, and of course, plenty of opportunities to see your favorite characters. The ship will feature the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, AquaMouse, a water ride that will have show scenes, special effects, and more throughout its 760 feet of tubes perched over the upper decks. There will also be six pools and a Toy Story-themed splash zone for younger children.

AquaMouse attraction on Disney Wish Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Children will be thrilled with the fantastic programming available in the kids' clubs for each age group. Kids ages three to 12 can live out their dreams in Disney's Oceaneer Club, where they can train to become superheroes at the Marvel Super Hero Academy, enjoy princess-inspired activities at Fairytale Hall, or uncover Disney Imagineering secrets at the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab.

Of course, there's plenty for adults, too, including a trio of upscale dining venues influenced by "Beauty and the Beast," the Senses Spa, and the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, an immersive bar serving up drinks inspired by a galaxy far, far away. And guests of all ages will love the world-class entertainment on board, including a Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience and a Marvel dining adventure.

Grand Hall interior shot on Disney Wish cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Disney

The highly anticipated Disney Wish will set sail on its maiden voyage next summer on June 9, 2022. After its inaugural five-night sailing, the ship will embark on three- and four-night Bahamian cruises sailing from Port Canaveral to Nassau and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay. Dates are available through summer and early fall of 2022. To book a trip on this enchanting new ship, visit the Disney Cruise Line's website.