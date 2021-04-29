The New Disney Wish Will Be the Most Magical Ship at Sea — Take a Look Inside

The Disney Wish is going to be Disney Cruise Line's most magical ship yet, and we're giving you a first look at all the incredible experiences guests will find on board. Setting sail in summer 2022, the Disney Wish is packed with firsts that Disney fans will love, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, a Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience, a Marvel dinner adventure, an Imagineering lab for kids, and an adults-only Star Wars lounge. And it doesn't stop there — the ship's staterooms (including four stunning royal suites) are absolutely dreamy, with fairy-tale touches that reflect the ship's overall motif of enchantment.

Disney Wish ship on ocean Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Travel + Leisure talked to Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, about the new ship's creation and design. Cabo said the cruise is a uniquely intimate experience because once guests board, they never have to leave the Disney magic — "guests get to live and dine and play with our characters."

Cabo said enchantment is a hallmark of the Disney brand, and it guides every experience and space they create for guests on board, with designs focusing on fairy-tale castles, forests and animals, and the spirit of the sea. From the moment guests walk into the castle-like Great Hall, they're entering the universe of beloved Disney stories and the world of the ports they're sailing to.

She said the ship's name — the Disney Wish — reflects all those fairy-tale characters guests will see throughout the ship, like Rapunzel and Cinderella, and the excitement that guests feel when their dreams come true through these enchanted experiences. All the Disney ships offer magical experiences and fantastic storytelling, but this new ship provided a great opportunity to tell beloved Disney stories in a new and exciting way, according to Cabo.

"Frozen" themed dinner theater Credit: Courtesy of Disney

"With the Disney Wish, we're continuing our tradition of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, combining legendary service and entertainment with imaginative storytelling and all the care you expect from a Disney vacation," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, in a statement shared with T+L. "Our newest ship will celebrate everything that families love about sailing with us, from the incredible dining experiences and character interactions, to dazzling shows and the crew's thoughtful attention to detail. We can't wait to welcome our guests aboard the Disney Wish as we expand the reach of our world-class fleet."

The Disney Wish will embark on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, and it will offer three- and four-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay, Disney's private island. Bookings will open to the public in less than a month on May 27, 2021.

Here are some of the incredible new experiences guests can look forward to on the Disney Cruise Line's newest ship.

Star Wars themed bar on Disney cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Disney

All-new Dining Experiences on the Disney Wish

A trio of new family-friendly restaurants offer totally unique dining experiences. Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure will invite guests to Queen Anna and Kristoff's royal engagement party, picking up where "Frozen 2" left off. A theater-in-the-round style venue will bring the story to life with sing-a-longs, a true-to-scale Olaf puppet, and panoramic windows that will transform from ocean views to the northern lights.

Worlds of Marvel will put guests at the center of an Avengers adventure with a menu inspired by the superhero films. And 1923, a restaurant named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, will combine old Hollywood glamour with Disney animation. It will feature a California-inspired menu.

Worlds of Marvel dining experience on Disney Wish Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Adult guests will get to enjoy a set of exclusive dining experiences on board the Disney Wish, too, including Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, an elegant bar serving drinks inspired by the films. The lounge's interior is "inspired by lavish star cruisers similar to Dryden Vos's ship in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,'" according to a press release shared with T+L. Guests will be transported to iconic locations from the Star Wars universe, with views from a virtual "window" into the action, a holotube presenting holographic models of other starships, and surround-sound audio.

Interior shot of The Rose bar Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Finally, three adults-only venues inspired by "Beauty and the Beast" will offer upscale dining in beautiful settings. Palo Steakhouse, inspired by Cogsworth, will offer a selection of Italian dishes and incredible steaks. Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement will be the most luxurious option on board, with a gourmet menu crafted by the three-Michelin-starred chef and touches inspired by Lumiere. The Rose, located at the entrance of these two venues, will offer a magical spot for drinks and small plates.

AquaMouse attraction on Disney Wish Credit: Courtesy of Disney

The First-ever Disney Attraction at Sea: AquaMouse

One of the most exciting "firsts" on board the Disney Wish is the first-ever Disney attraction at sea. AquaMouse is a family water attraction that brings Mickey shorts to life, and it will include show scenes, lighting and special effects, and more throughout its 760 feet of tubes perched above the upper decks. Guests will board two-seater vehicles and ascend into the Mickey cartoon world of a new animated short called "Scuba Scramble." They'll zip through tunnels and up and down speed blasters before reaching a loop over the edge of the ship where they'll see clear views down to the ocean.

The fun doesn't end there. The Wish will have more pools and deck space than any other Disney ship, including a Toy Story Splash Zone for children. And only adults can access the Quiet Cove, an 18+ area complete with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, cafe, and bar.

Verandah room on Disney cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Enchanting Staterooms and Suites on the Disney Wish

The accommodations on board the Disney Wish will feature artwork and designs inspired by beloved fairy tales like Cinderella and include ample rooms for guests to store their luggage and relax. The ship has 1,254 staterooms, most of which will offer an ocean view, with the option to connect many rooms for larger groups traveling together. The new ship will offer more concierge staterooms than any other ship; 76 concierge staterooms and suites will have spacious accommodations inspired by "Tangled." These include one-bedroom concierge suites and the first-ever staterooms located above the bridge, which will offer incredible ocean views with floor-to-ceiling windows. Four royal suites inspired by "Sleeping Beauty" will offer unbeatable space and luxury.

Blue and white luxury suite on Disney cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Disney

There are two Princess Aurora Royal Suites and two Briar Rose Suites, and each pair includes a two-story and a single-story configuration. These suites have some truly incredible features, including a private hot tub on the veranda, two master bedrooms, and more, plus, the two-story suites will have floor-to-ceiling windows, a spiral staircase, and two-deck-high stained glass. The Concierge Lounge is also getting a sizable upgrade on the new ship — it will be more than three times the size of the lounges on other Disney ships — and it will offer a full bar, light bites, a kids' area, and a private sun deck with whirlpools, a wading pool, and more.

Stage and theater on Disney cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Entertainment on the Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line ships are known for their world-class entertainment focusing on popular Disney stories, and the Disney Wish will take that to the next level with the fairy tale-inspired Grand Hall stage, celestial Luna venue, and the Hero Zone sports area. The Disney Wish will premiere two new stage shows (to be announced at a later date), and it will include an adaptation of "Disney's Aladdin — A Musical Spectacular." The ship will also have two cinemas and plenty more entertainment options on board.

Kids club with ride simulators on Disney cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Kids of all ages will love the themed spaces and fun programming available on the Disney Wish. The It's a Small World Nursery will cater to cruisers ages six months to three years, and Disney's Oceaneer Club will provide state-of-the-art areas for kids ages three to 12. These will include the Marvel Super Hero Academy, Fairytale Hall, and the new Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, where kids can learn Disney Imagineering secrets and design coasters at the Ride Studio. Edge caters to children ages 11 to 14 with a New York City-inspired space, and Vibe, an artsy Parisian hangout, is for teens 14 to 17.