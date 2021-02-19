Disney Cruise Line is planning several 2022 sailings that will feature special appearances from popular "Marvel" and "Star Wars" characters.

Disney Is Bringing Back Its Popular 'Marvel' and 'Star Wars' Characters to 2022 Cruises

You may have had to put off that family cruise you've been dreaming about for years, but Disney Cruise Line just revealed several 2022 itineraries that might be worth the wait.

Disney Cruise Line is planning several sailings that will feature special appearances from popular Marvel and Star Wars characters, as well as present opportunities for families to hone their light-sabering and animation skills.

Disney's Marvel Day at Sea offers guests the chance to hang out with iconic characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man while relaxing on board a Disney cruise ship. There's also a Super Hero Academy for kids.

Star Wars Day at Sea promises appearances from Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Darth Vader. Don't be surprised if you run into a Stormtrooper or two as well.

Both Marvel Day and Star Wars Day include activities such as movie screenings, special performances, and family trivia.

Marvel Day at Sea is planned for the Disney Magic, which will sail from Miami, Florida, to the Bahamas and western Caribbean in January, February, and March 2022. Meanwhile, Star Wars Day at Sea is planned for the Disney Fantasy, which will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, in January, February, and March 2022.

Disney Cruise Line has suspended all departures through April and plans to operate on a limited schedule beginning in May.