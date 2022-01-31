Disney Is Bringing Your Favorite Pixar Characters on These Caribbean Sailings Next Year

Jessie, Woody and Buzz on board Disney Fantasy cruise ship for Pixar Day at Sea

Jessie, Woody and Buzz on board Disney Fantasy cruise ship for Pixar Day at Sea

Travelers aboard Disney Cruise Line will be able to meet their favorite Pixar characters out on open waters when the cruise line launches "Pixar Day at Sea" sailings next year.

Starting in January 2023, select Disney Fantasy cruise ships will play host to beloved Pixar characters from movies like "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," and "Finding Nemo."

The daylong celebration will include themed dining, meet-and-greets with characters, dance parties, and a "theatrical musical experience," according to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

Kicking off the day, beloved characters like Woody, Buzz, and Bo Peep from "Toy Story" will host a themed breakfast where cruise-goers can sing along with their favorite hits from the movie and even learn some new songs.

When dinner hour rolls around, passengers will dine on dishes inspired by the California location of Pixar Animation Studios and the chance to meet characters from "Finding Nemo" including fan-favorite turtle, Crush.

Other characters who will be roaming about the ship throughout the day include Mike, Sulley, and Boo from "Monsters, Inc."; Joy and Sadness from "Inside Out" and Dug and Russell from "Up."

Featuring one-of-a-kind experiences, Pixar Day at Sea will bring to life the beloved tales of “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. Credit: Preston Mack/Courtesy of Disney

If passengers don't get the opportunity to meet "The Incredibles" (including Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone) on deck, fans will have another chance in a nighttime spectacular show where the Incredible family saves the day.

"Pixar Day" also includes a "first-of-its-kind theatrical experience" that will bring the story from "Coco" to stage through live music and puppetry.

To wrap up the themed day, passengers can join all their favorite characters for a family-friendly dance party on deck.

"Pixar Day at Sea" will be aboard select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023. The cruises will depart from Port Canaveral, Florida, and sail to destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean.

Disney Cruise Line will release more information on the Disney Parks Blog as the start of "Pixar Day at Sea" approaches.