Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Will Feature an Epic Marvel-themed Dining Experience

Dinner and a show will get a major twist when Disney debuts its new cruise ship next year.

Passengers aboard Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish ship will be able to take part in an interactive "cinematic dining experience" based on the Marvel universe when the ship makes its maiden voyage in Summer 2022.

Referred to in a blog post shared this week as its "most ambitious dining experience ever" the Avengers: Quantum Encounter restaurant in the ship's Marvel World, puts diners right inside their favorite action films.

As guests sit down Ant-Man and The Wasp will greet them while screens around the restaurant will get the audience in on the action, showing them holographic models and field reports from the Marvel universe. And, because Ant-Man is in charge of the action, diners can expect everything in the restaurant to start changing sizes.

The experience will feature some hijinks, interactive opportunities for the audience and a villain who must be stopped. The show will call in superheroes like Captain America and Captain Marvel — and, of course, the diners in the restaurant — to help save the day.

And throughout the entire meal, diners can order food inspired by some Marvel locations, like Wakanda, Sokovia, and the Avengers' home base of New York City. The menus are still being developed and Disney will announce more information about the food aboard Disney Wish at a later date.

Diners aboard Disney Wish will also have several, more casual dining options.

The Marceline Market will be a food hall, featuring 10 food stalls and a cafe-style beverage bar. The stalls are based on Disney films like "Tangled," "Ratatouille" and "Alice in Wonderland" and will serve up a variety of food, from classic American to international plant-based fare. And the "Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods" will serve up quick bites like pizza, barbecue, or ice cream.