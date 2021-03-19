Disney Cruise Line Just Announced New Sailings for Summer 2022

Disney Cruise Line just announced new destinations and itineraries in Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska for summer 2022. Even though the company suspended all departures through May 2021, future guests can soon book a voyage on the cruise line Travel + Leisure readers ranked the best for families in its 2020 World's Best Awards.

For the first time, the cruise line will offer summer sailings from Miami to Disney's Castaway Cay, a private island in the Bahamas, as well as stop at new ports in Greece, Portugal, Latvia, Norway, Sweden, and Dominica. Plus, the new, highly anticipated Disney Wish is scheduled to set off on its maiden voyage, although Disney Cruise Line has not yet announced the ship's itineraries.

Summer 2022 highlights include eight-, nine-, and 12-night cruises from Rome to Greece, with stops on famous islands like Santorini and Mykonos, as well as sailings from Barcelona along the Mediterranean, with stops in Rome, Cannes, and more. In northern Europe, new ports include Riga, Latvia, Nynashamn, Sweden, and Maloy, Norway.

Disney Wonder cruise ship sails past glaciers in a fjord in Alaska Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Seven-night sailings around Alaska aboard the Disney Wonder will also return in 2022. Most will visit Dawes Glacier, Skagway (or Icy Strait Point), Juneau, and Ketchikan, so passengers can expect to see some incredible scenery. The Disney Dream will set sail from Miami for the first time on June 7, offering three-, four-, and five-night cruises that stop at Castaway Cay and other beachy locales like Nassau, Grand Cayman, or Cozumel.

The Disney Fantasy's 2022 summer offerings include cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean, including a nine-night sailing that will visit Roseau, Dominica, for the first time.

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line, said, "While we prepare for a return to sea just as soon as the time is right, we continue to look to the future and develop more cruising options for families. Offering this diverse new lineup of itineraries for the summer of 2022 shows our commitment to taking more guests to more destinations around the world, as we plan for additional ships in the years ahead."

Bookings open to the public on March 25. You can find more details on the Disney Cruise Line website.