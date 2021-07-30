The 'Disney Wish' Will Feature an Outdoor Spa Retreat, Luxe Salon, and Adults-only Bars

The new Disney Wish just keeps getting better.

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship will feature over-the-top indulgences for adults that are sure to bring out the kid in anyone.

The new ship, the Disney Wish, is set to sail in the summer of 2022, and will include the cruise line's first outdoor spa retreat, a stand-alone "Rapunzel"-inspired salon and Captain Hook-inspired barber, and adults-only bars to party the night away, Disney shared with Travel + Leisure.

Disney Wish Credit: Courtesy of Disney Cruise Lines

"With the Disney Wish, we wanted to design an experience that allows our grown-up guests to relax, recharge, and reconnect in unique ways that only Disney Cruise Line can create," Laura Cabo, a portfolio creative executive with Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement. "Not only did we infuse more storytelling and enchantment into the adult-exclusive venues, but we added more variety and made them more accessible than ever before. This ship has truly been designed with adults' vacation needs in mind, and I know our guests are going to return home feeling refreshed after their Disney Wish vacation."

Adult guests can pamper themselves in one of the whirlpool spas in the outdoor relaxation area or try out a stay in the fleet's first-ever ice lounge. Continue to indulge at the light and airy Untangled Salon, featuring touches of gold and custom cut-metal privacy screens with Rapunzel's paintings.

The Disney Wish will also have a European men's salon at Hook's Barbery, which will offer cuts, shaves, nail, and skin care. Guests will feel as if they're about to walk the plank with leather chairs, an inlaid wooden map of Never Land, and a hidden bar — complete with pre-Prohibition bourbons, vintage whisky, and port.

But that's not the only place to get a drink on the ship. The Disney Wish includes several bars, all with their own unique stylings. The Keg & Compass will feel like stepping back in time to a late-1800's Norwegian sailor's map room, while "Cinderella" fans can sing "Sing Sweet Nightingale" at Nightingale's piano bar.

And those looking for a romantic night can sit underneath a canopy of twinkling fireflies, sip a creative cocktail, and nibble on a signature beignet at "The Princess and the Frog"-inspired bar, The Bayou.

The new attractions join several other upscale dining venues, including one that was influenced by "Beauty and the Beast." Bookings for the Disney Wish — which happens to feature a one-of-a-kind suite in the ship's forward funnel — opened in May.