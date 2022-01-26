Disney Announced 2023 European River Cruises — Including Oktoberfest Itineraries and Christmas Market Sailings

Adventures by Disney will return to three charming European rivers in 2023: Rhine, Danube and Seine. With 27 action-packed departures, guests will experience firsthand the people, places and stories of iconic destinations while traveling with a team of specially trained Adventure Guides who provide a seamless and authentic experience that is marked by Disney's signature service.

Adventures by Disney just announced its European river cruise lineup for 2023, and the itineraries look pretty magical.

Sailing with river cruise line AmaWaterways, Adventures by Disney will offer eight-day, seven-night cruises along the Rhine, Danube, and Seine rivers. Itineraries include charming small towns, bustling European capitals, and gorgeous scenery along the way.a

Rhine River cruises will sail through Switzerland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, past 30 fairytale castles, villages, and exciting cities. Highlights include Strasbourg, France, where guests can explore the nearby Black Forest or historic wine caves, and Amsterdam, where guests can take a boat ride through the canals and visit a fishing village.

Danube cruises visit Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary, with castle tours, "The Sound of Music"-themed excursions, cooking classes featuring local cuisine, and more. Cruises through France along the Seine include visits to Normandy beaches, Monet's house and gardens, and postcard-worthy small towns, with the option to extend your time in Paris with a two-night Paris Escape pre-cruise package.

There are also two adults-only cruise options — Oktoberfest sailings on the Danube and Food & Wine cruises on the Rhine. Beer tastings, famous brewery visits, and gourmet walking tours are offered on the Oktoberfest cruise, which kicks off with an Oktoberfest-inspired welcome reception. Food & Wine cruise highlights include plenty of opportunities to sip and eat your way through Europe, with pub tours, wine tastings, and more.

And for a chance to see some of Europe's best destinations decked out for the holidays, those feeling festive can book a seasonal river cruise along the Rhine or Danube, both packed with bright sights and Christmas market visits.

Adventures by Disney offers guided family vacations to destinations around the world, ranging from private tours in Egypt to expedition cruises to Antarctica. The trips, led by knowledgeable Adventure Guides, include activities for the whole family on their action-packed itineraries with the attention to detail and friendly service you'd expect from Disney.