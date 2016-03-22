The 'Disney Wish' Will Feature an Outdoor Spa Retreat, Luxe Salon, and Adults-only Bars
The new Disney Wish just keeps getting better.
Disney Cruise Line Will Set Sail Again in August
The Disney Dream will set sail from Port Canaveral, Fla., starting Aug. 9, heading out on cruises for 3 or 4 nights to Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.
Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Will Feature an Epic Marvel-themed Dining Experience
Introducing Avengers: Quantum Encounter.
Disney Cruise Line Pushes Back Trial Sailing After Crew Tests Positive for COVID-19
The test sailing, which was expected to take off from Florida on a two-night cruise with volunteers on the Disney Dream, will now be postponed until sometime in July.
Disney Cruise Line Latest Company to Receive CDC Approval for Test Sailings
"We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work."
Bookings for Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship Open This Month — Here's How to Reserve Your Spot
Reservations for Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship — the Disney Wish — go live this month.