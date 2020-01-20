Fitness Company Daily Burn and Holland America Line Want to Send You to Alaska If You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

Image zoom Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

Will you stick to your New Year’s resolution this year? What if there was a free cruise in it for you if you did?

Holland America Line and fitness company Daily Burn are here to help. The two companies have teamed up to give people the chance to win a free seven-day trip to Alaska if they commit to a healthy start to the year.

“Holland America Line has been cruising to Alaska for over 70 years and we’re proud to motivate people to start the new year on the right foot,” Orlando Ashford, the company’s president, said in a statement. “Our award-winning Alaskan cruise provides a world-class experience and facilities onboard for anyone looking to keep up with their new fitness routine.”

To enter the sweepstakes, dubbed “Exercise for Alaskan Adventure,” fitness-savvy wanderlust hopefuls have to participate in Daily Burn’s 66-day challenge, as the company says it takes 66 days to make something a habit. All new and existing members on the site receive one free entry and can earn bonus entries for working out (up to three workouts per day) and sharing that progress on social media.

Travelers can also earn an extra entry each day by posting a photo of themselves on Instagram or Twitter with a Holland America cruise ship by using the hashtag #DailyBurnCruiseSweepstakes.

A cruise also happens to be one of the best ways to see Alaska, offering the chance to spot awe-inspiring glaciers and remote landscapes sometimes only visible from the water.

Winners for the sweepstakes, which starts Jan. 22 and goes until March 27, will be selected randomly in early April, according to Daily Burn. Winners will pick where they leave out of and when they go, as long as it’s before November 15, 2020.

“We’re thrilled to work with Holland America Line to help encourage anyone from fitness beginners to longtime Daily Burn members to meet their goals in the new year,” Tricia Han, Daily Burn’s CEO, said in a statement. “Daily Burn believes in celebrating the small, everyday victories - from choosing to take the stairs to making time for a fitness class - so we’re pleased to be able to offer this experience to anyone who is ready to get moving.”

And if you win, you’ll also receive a yearlong subscription to Daily Burn’s At Home, Yoga, HIIT and Running memberships for yourself and a guest, making sure you’re in shape just in time to plan the rest of the year’s globetrotting adventures.