Cunard's Iconic World Cruise Is Coming Back to Take You to 16 Countries in 2022

Here’s something to look forward to: tickets for one of the most epic journeys of 2022 are now on sale.

Last week, Cunard began bookings for a 2022 world cruise aboard the Queen Mary 2, a 118-night journey from New York and back by way of the Suez Canal. The itinerary spans 16 countries, 27 ports of call, 33 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and includes overnight stops in Hong Kong, Sydney, Dubai, and Singapore.

Cunard president Simon Palethorpe describes the itinerary as the “perfect blend of exploration on shore and relaxation on board.”

The cruise sails east from New York across the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, along the Vietnamese coast, around Australia and back, giving travelers the chance to experience exotic locations including Australia’s Whitsunday Islands and Petra, Jordan.

It’s an adventure that doesn’t come cheap. Prices for interior state rooms for the entire voyage start at $18,999 per person. Travelers can book either the full itinerary or any of six two- to three-week-long legs of the trip.

Regardless of which option they select, travelers won’t need to worry about having to leave the dogs at home for weeks. Cunard is one of the more pet-friendly cruise lines out there and upgraded its pet accommodations a few years ago. Now, pets can choose between an English lamppost and an American fire hydrant when it’s time to go out. They’ll also be tended to by full-time Kennel Masters.

For the humans on board, the Queen Mary 2 has 13 decks, two pools — one with a retractable roof — daily afternoon tea, a planetarium, and the largest ballroom at sea. It is 1,132 feet long and can accommodate 2,691 guests and 1,292 crew members.