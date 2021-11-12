The Retreat — which includes the largest and most luxurious suite in Celebrity's fleet — is not to be missed.

Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Finally Set Sail From the U.S. — and We Took a Look Inside

Celebrity Apex, the second ship in the highly anticipated Edge series, makes its US debut in Ft. Lauderdale, pushing modern travel to bold new heights

Celebrity Cruises' newest ship, Celebrity Apex, finally set sail this month on its inaugural U.S. season after the pandemic delayed the original March 2020 launch date. The ship departed from Fort Lauderdale, kicking off its first Caribbean season on Nov. 2 after Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and girls' education advocate, was officially named the ship's godmother.

Exterior of Celebrity Apex Celebrity Apex, the second ship in the highly anticipated Edge series, makes its US debut in Ft. Lauderdale, pushing modern travel to bold new heights | Credit: Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

"Celebrating Celebrity Apex is certainly long overdue and it's a day I have been waiting to celebrate for quite a long time - 581 days, to be exact. This stunning ship truly represents a new standard in new-luxury travel, and we can't wait for our guests to finally experience it for themselves," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises president and CEO, in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

The second ship in Celebrity's Edge series, Celebrity Apex offers an impressive range of luxe amenities, and we got to experience the ship firsthand to check them out. With 29 restaurants, bars, and lounges on board, guests will find everything from craft beer and comfort food to menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs, plus an adorable animated dinner experience sailors of all ages will love called Le Petit Chef and Family. The innovative Magic Carpet — a floating platform that transforms into different venues depending on which deck it's on — offers incredible ocean views, the best example of the ship's outward-facing design.

The Magic Carpet on board the Celebrity Apex’ The Magic Carpet is a cantilevered, floating platform that reaches heights of 13 stories above sea level. Majestically situated on the starboard side of the ship, it makes Celebrity Apex's sleek profile recognizable from miles away. | Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Of course, there's plenty of entertainment on board, too, from the casino to shopping at boutiques like Bvlgari, Cartier, and Montblanc to shows in the technologically advanced theater equipped with a giant LED screen and magical "Tree of Life." The resort deck is home to an adults-only Solarium, the main pool, and the beautiful Rooftop Garden, where guests can grab a drink or watch a movie outdoors. Wellness offerings from influential women in the lifestyle, fitness, and wellness space help guests maintain their healthy habits (or start new ones!) at sea, and kids can even learn basic coding skills from Girls Who Code in the Camp at Sea program — a new activity Celebrity is adding in honor of the Apex's godmother.

Dining on Celebrity Apex Dining on Celebrity Apex is an exclusive affair for guests of The Retreat with access to a private restaurant, Luminae at The Retreat. Designed by Kelly Hoppen and featuring menus that change daily as well as selections from Chef Daniel Bou | Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Accommodations aboard the Apex range from stylish, cozy staterooms to spa-inspired Aquaclass rooms with exclusive perks and more. And for guests who want to indulge on their vacation, The Retreat has stunning suite offerings, including the Iconic Suite, the largest and most luxurious suite in Celebrity's fleet, with panoramic views and a private terrace with a hot tub included in its over 2,500 square feet of space. The Retreat also includes a private restaurant with dishes created by Chef Daniel Boulud, a beautiful private sundeck with a pool, and a dedicated lounge.