Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Has Star-status Touches From Gwyneth Paltrow and Chef Daniel Boulud

Celebrity Cruises is certainly living up to its name.

On Thursday, the cruise line unveiled its newest ship, the Celebrity Beyond, and some of the eye-popping features on board, including wellness offerings curated by Gwyneth Paltrow and Daniel Boulud's first restaurant at sea.

When the ship sets sail in April 2022, it will boast 30 different restaurants, bars, and lounges; luxurious staterooms complete with private plunge pools and celeb-designed features.

"Celebrity Cruises has always been an innovator at sea, and now we have challenged the status quo with a vessel that goes beyond expectations, beyond imagination," said Lutoff-Perlo Celebrity Cruises President and CEO said in a press release this week. "Celebrity Beyond shatters any and every preconceived notion of the cruising experience. This exquisite ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what's important to our guests today: forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service."

Guests will be able to dine at Michelin-starred Chef Boulud's restaurant, Le Voyage. Boulud said in a statement that the restaurant will place food on center stage and that the menu "will be grounded in the DNA of my French roots, but, at the same time, it's going to be very adventurous."

As for Paltrow, Celebrity's new well-being advisor, she will be working with her team at wellness brand Goop "to bring on board some of our favorite practices and tools for deepening well-being and joy."

Guests will receive fitness kits with products selected by goop and also be able to partake in onboard wellness programming.

Guests will be able to relax like a celebrity, thanks to the stylish architecture and interior design of Tom Wright (who worked on the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai), Kelly Hoppen, and Nate Berkus.

Once they've enjoyed all the features onboard, guests can retire to their staterooms where they may find features like infinite verandas and plunge pools, depending on their class of suite.

The Celebrity Beyond will set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England on April 27, 2022. The ship will sail a 10-night Western European journey with stops in France, Portugal, and Spain. It will also sail throughout the Italian Riviera and Mediterranean. Come October, the ship will depart for Caribbean waters.

Voyages for the 2022-23 season are now available to book online.

