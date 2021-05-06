Passengers who book a Galapagos vacation package which includes, cruise and land-based journeys, will also get free airfare from the U.S. or Canada.

Celebrity Cruises is heading back to the Galapagos this summer and is celebrating by offering passengers free airfare when they book a vacation package in an epic way to welcome back travelers.

The cruise line will first set sail on July 4 on the 100-person Celebrity Flora, which was built specifically for the Galapagos and features all suites, a stargazing platform (complete with binoculars), and the chance to sleep under the stars in a cabana bed, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. Certified naturalists from the Galápagos National Park will be on hand as passengers sail around the archipelago, looking out for giant tortoises, iguanas, flamingos, penguins, and more.

Passengers who book a Galapagos vacation package with a cruise and land-based journeys will also get free airfare from the U.S. or Canada for trips from July through December 31, 2023. Flights must be booked via Flights by Celebrity by June 30, according to the company.

"There is no destination quite like the beautiful Galapagos Islands, and the islands have never seen a ship quite like Celebrity Flora, perfectly blending intimate luxury with beautiful, natural surroundings to create the ultimate bucket-list vacation," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises told T+L in a statement. "We're excited to welcome guests aboard to relax, be pampered, and enjoy the wonders of this extraordinary archipelago."

On July 24, the cruise line will head out with the 48-passenger Celebrity Xpedition, followed by the 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration on September 18 (think: intimate surroundings that let explorers get off the beaten path), sailing Northern and Southern Loop itineraries.

Currently, Celebrity requires all crew and all passengers 18 and older to be fully vaccinated before boarding. Children under 18 are welcome with a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Ecuador allows vaccinated travelers to visit and skip testing requirements. Those who are not vaccinated can also enter the country if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within three days of their trip. Anyone who then travels to the Galapagos is required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before their arrival, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Ecuador.

Beyond the Galapagos, Celebrity has planned summer sailings to Greece and the Caribbean, heading to dreamy destinations like Aruba, Curaçao, and Barbados.