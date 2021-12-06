Celebrity Cruises Announces Epic New Sailings to South America, Antarctica, Iceland, and More

Celebrity Cruises announces three exciting seven, nine and 10-night itineraries in summer 2023 on board the revolutionized Celebrity Summit up and down the East Coast and visiting Bermuda

Celebrity Cruises is rolling out new itineraries across the world for 2023, sailing to Antarctica, Canada, Bermuda, and beyond.

Starting in the summer of 2023, Celebrity will sail from Cape Liberty, N.J., on the Celebrity Summit, making its way up and down the East Coast as it heads to Bermuda, reps for the cruise line told Travel + Leisure. The ship will then sail a couple of 12-night itineraries to Iceland and Greenland before heading to New England for 11-night itineraries from Boston to Canada, complete with an overnight stay in Quebec.

A waterfall in Iceland Celebrity Summit will also offer two 12-night open-jaw itineraries departing from Cape Liberty, N.J., and Reykjavik to Iceland and Greenland in August 2023. | Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Then, in December 2023, the Celebrity Eclipse will head to South America for four months, traveling around Argentina and Patagonia and heading on a 14-night cruise to Antarctica. The ship will stop in incredible destinations throughout the region, including Buenos Aires, Chile's Osorno Volcano, and Montevideo, Uruguay; as well as sail a 16-night cruise from Los Angeles to Chile with two overnights in Lima, Peru.

"The power of travel expands our horizons, introduces us to other cultures, and opens us up to truly fulfilling experiences. Celebrity takes its guests to far reaching corners of the globe, while enjoying [unrivaled] luxury travel adventures," Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L.

Rockland, Harbor and Lighthouse From August through October 2023, Celebrity Summit will embark on 11-night itineraries departing from Boston, up the eastern coastline, visiting Maine — including new port Rockland. | Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Those who sail on a Celebrity cruise receive complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks, and tips included. Celebrity requires all guests and crew who are eligible be vaccinated before sailing. All guests 2 and older must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

In June, Celebrity became the first cruise ship to leave a United States homeport with ticketed passengers since March 2020, setting sail to the Caribbean from Florida.