Carnival Cruise Line's Newest Ship Will Sail Out of Texas in 2023 — and Yes, There's a Top-deck Roller Coaster

Carnival Cruise Line unveiled the name of its newest ship this week, which will arrive in Texas in 2023.

The newest Excel-class ship will be named the Carnival Jubilee and will be delivered to Galveston, Texas, where it will sail 7-day western Caribbean trips, according to Carnival.

"Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2000, and we have continued to grow our presence and support of the Port of Galveston's expansion, so we are thrilled to bring our brand-new Carnival Jubilee to Texas and the greater southwest region," Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. "This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we've got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love."

Large Carnival Cruise Line Ship at sea Credit: Courtesy Carnival Cruise Line

When it sails, the ship will be capable of transporting more than 5,400 guests and will feature the BOLT roller coaster on the top deck as well as new designs for suites and staterooms and a three-deck atrium overlooking the ocean that will convert into an entertainment venue at night.

Carnival said the new ship will open for sale early next year.

The announcement comes as Carnival plans a full return to sailing, expecting to have all 22 of its U.S.-based ships back in service by March 2022. Included in that restart is the Carnival Sensation, which will sail from Mobile, Ala., starting March 5; the Carnival Ecstasy, which will sail from Jacksonville, Fla., starting March 7; and the Carnival Paradise, which will sail from Tampa, Fla., starting March 12.

The company also plans to sail its Carnival Celebration out of Miami starting in late 2022.

After pausing operations during the pandemic, Carnival first set sail out of Florida and Texas in July with fully vaccinated passengers. In August, the cruise line started requiring unvaccinated guests who were granted a medical exemption to provide a doctor's note ahead of embarking on a cruise.