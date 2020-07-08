Carnival Cruise Line Pushes Back Sailings of Its Newest Anticipated Ship, the Mardi Gras, Until Next Year

Scheduled renovations and sailings on Carnivals other ships, including the Radiance and Breeze, have also been canceled.

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its cancellation on future sailings this week, pushing back the inaugural journeys of new and renovated ships due to delays.

"We continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global commerce, public health and our cruise operations," President of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, said in a statement. “In addition to our current pause in service, there have been many other unintended consequences, including shipyard, dry dock and ship delivery delays, and related changes to our deployment plans for our fleet.”

The cruise line pushed back the launch of its new ship, the Mardi Gras, to next year, aiming to sail out of Port Canaveral, Fla., on Feb. 6, 2021. The ship, which features a roller coaster on board, was previously scheduled to sail in November.

"While we had hoped to make up construction time on Mardi Gras over the summer, it's clear we will need extra time to complete this magnificent ship,” Duffy added. “We share our guests' disappointment and appreciate their patience as we work through this unprecedented time in our business and the lives of so many people. We remain committed to working with government, public health and industry officials to support the response to the pandemic and to return to operations when the time is right."

Additionally, the company’s Carnival Radiance ship, which was undergoing a renovation and has been dry docked in Spain, has been delayed and will now likely not be completed until the Spring. As a result, the Carnival Breeze will take over itineraries originally meant for the Radiance from November through April. Eighteen sailings on the Breeze from Fort Lauderdale through March 2021 have been canceled.

The company also said it canceled transatlantic and European sailings from March 2021 to May 2021 on the Carnival Magic.

Last month, Carnival extended the suspension of its itineraries until September 30, canceling cruises on all of the company’s 27 ships. Carnival originally suspended its service for 30 days on March 13.

The cancellation also comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its “No-Sail Order,” advising U.S. citizens to avoid cruises.