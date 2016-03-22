Caribbean Cruises

When winter is at its most gray, grab your swimsuit and a piña colada: it's time to look for Caribbean cruises. The perfect escape from seasonal doldrums, a Caribbean cruise offers travelers both the variety of a multi-location trip with the convenience of a hotel that moves with you. (In fact, it does the moving.) Travel + Leisure's editors and contributors know how to best navigate this crowded and ever-popular field, looking for the most interesting routes, the most comfortable accommodations, the most delicious cuisine, the most memorable activities, and the most attentive service. Caribbean Cruise ShipsThe difference between Caribbean cruise ships can be vast. The largest can welcome as many as 6,000 people aboard; smaller and more intimate vessels, as few as 16. The atmosphere also varies from ship to ship: some blast Top 40 hits by the pool, while others host black-tie events requiring gowns and tuxedos. Still others emphasize the activities they have on and off board, from water slides to snorkeling, or even theme their events after the culture or nature related to their ports of call. With new Caribbean cruise ships constructed every year, the options continue to diversify. Ask yourself: what size ship do you want to be on? What kind of shore excursions do you find most interesting? What level of service do you want? What do you want to be included in the base fare?Caribbean Cruise PortsThe Caribbean is home to over 700 islands. Its name comes from the Carib people, an indigenous tribe that first encountered Europeans in the late 15th century. After Columbus made his world-shaking wrong turn, the region was first identified as "the Antilles," a fictional island group depicted on medieval European maps. Both names have stuck, with the Caribbean's islands divided into the "Greater" and "Lesser Antilles." Many of which now serve as Caribbean cruise ports. Greater Antilles destinations include Grand Cayman on the Cayman Islands, Montego Bay in Jamaica, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and San Juan in Puerto Rico. The Lesser Antilles, which combines Dutch and French colonial influences along with English and Spanish, features cruise ports like St. Martin, Martinque, St. Lucia, St. Barth, Aruba, Trinidad, and Tobago. Don't forget mainland cruise ports like Mexico's Costa Maya and Cozumel or ports in Belize and Honduras. Among these ports is an astounding degree of cultural, ecological, and geographic diversity.Whatever Caribbean excursion you wish to embark on, there are islands that offer experiences for every stripe, be they white sands and blue water, mountains and rainforest, rum tasting or archeological touring. Sail, snorkel, and don't forget the conch fritters.

Most Recent

These Incredible Cruise Voyages Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate a Return to the Seas

These Incredible Cruise Voyages Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate a Return to the Seas
After an extraordinary shutdown, cruise lines are ready to go — and so are millions of passengers. Only question is, which of these innovative itineraries is the best way to celebrate the comeback?
Meet the Travelers Who Can’t Wait to Cruise Again (Video)

Meet the Travelers Who Can’t Wait to Cruise Again (Video)
While ships are docked and the industry is on pause, these cruising super-fans can't wait to get back to sea.
What Will It Take to Get Cruises Sailing Again? (Video)

What Will It Take to Get Cruises Sailing Again? (Video)
The global cruise industry is facing its biggest challenge yet, and it could be months before ships are sailing again.
Your First Look at Virgin Voyages' Private Island

Your First Look at Virgin Voyages' Private Island
Royal Caribbean Just Reopened Their Private Island — and It Has the Largest Waterslide in North America

Royal Caribbean Just Reopened Their Private Island — and It Has the Largest Waterslide in North America
Royal Caribbean Is Building the World’s Biggest Cruise Ship — Again

Royal Caribbean Is Building the World’s Biggest Cruise Ship — Again
Advertisement

More Caribbean Cruises

Martha Stewart's New Cruise Excursions Include Horseback Riding in the Ocean and Local Cooking Classes

Martha Stewart's New Cruise Excursions Include Horseback Riding in the Ocean and Local Cooking Classes
Here's What Happened When I Cruised to the Caribbean With Oprah Winfrey

Here's What Happened When I Cruised to the Caribbean With Oprah Winfrey
The media titan sailed aboard a "girls getaway" cruise — and it was the most Oprah experience ever.
This Dominican Republic Adventure Cruise Lets You Swim with Humpback Whales

This Dominican Republic Adventure Cruise Lets You Swim with Humpback Whales
Royal Caribbean Just Announced Caribbean Sailings for Next Winter

Royal Caribbean Just Announced Caribbean Sailings for Next Winter
Why a Sailboat Journey Is the Best Way to Explore the British Virgin Islands

Why a Sailboat Journey Is the Best Way to Explore the British Virgin Islands
I Got a Taste of Royal Caribbean's Private Island CocoCay — Here's What to Expect When It Opens As a Record-breaking Water Park

I Got a Taste of Royal Caribbean's Private Island CocoCay — Here's What to Expect When It Opens As a Record-breaking Water Park

The Case for Cruising to Cuba

Why go to the Caribbean island by sea? The ship will take care of your visa and also offer more luxuries than a Cuban hotel. Here, six great cruise companies for whichever size ship you prefer.

All Caribbean Cruises

Bonnie Tyler Will Sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During the Actual Total Eclipse

Bonnie Tyler Will Sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During the Actual Total Eclipse
Royal Caribbean Wants to Send You and Your Friends on the Ultimate Adventure Cruise

Royal Caribbean Wants to Send You and Your Friends on the Ultimate Adventure Cruise
Royal Caribbean Announces Cruises to Cuba

Royal Caribbean Announces Cruises to Cuba
Norwegian Cruise Line Brands Can Now Sail to Cuba

Norwegian Cruise Line Brands Can Now Sail to Cuba
Fathom Is Adding Two More Cruises to Cuba This Fall

Fathom Is Adding Two More Cruises to Cuba This Fall
T+L's Take on Royal Caribbean's Newest Ship, 'Harmony of the Seas'

T+L's Take on Royal Caribbean's Newest Ship, 'Harmony of the Seas'
This is the Most Epic, Luxurious Round-the-World Cruise

This is the Most Epic, Luxurious Round-the-World Cruise
12 Absolutely Incredible Cruise Ship Pools

12 Absolutely Incredible Cruise Ship Pools
Cuban-Born Americans Can Now Legally Set Sail for Cuba

Cuban-Born Americans Can Now Legally Set Sail for Cuba
A New Cruise Line is Setting Sail for Cuba

A New Cruise Line is Setting Sail for Cuba
Carnival Cruises Will Offer Voyages to Cuba

Carnival Cruises Will Offer Voyages to Cuba
Best Caribbean Cruises

Best Caribbean Cruises
How to See the British Virgin Islands by Yacht

How to See the British Virgin Islands by Yacht
World’s Best Cruise Lines for Families 2015

World’s Best Cruise Lines for Families 2015
Four Unusual Cruise Itineraries for an Alternative Adventure

Four Unusual Cruise Itineraries for an Alternative Adventure
Small-Ship Cruises to Get You to Cuba

Small-Ship Cruises to Get You to Cuba
Haimark and United Caribbean Lines Announce Plans to Sail in Cuba

Haimark and United Caribbean Lines Announce Plans to Sail in Cuba
Virgin Cruises: It’s for Real, and It’s Coming to Miami

Virgin Cruises: It’s for Real, and It’s Coming to Miami
Royal Caribbean’s Zumba Cruise Includes 300 Classes and a Trip to ‘Zumba Island’

Royal Caribbean’s Zumba Cruise Includes 300 Classes and a Trip to ‘Zumba Island’
Caribbean Small-Ship Cruises

Caribbean Small-Ship Cruises
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com