Major Cruise Lines Like Disney, MSC, and More Cancel Trips Into 2021 — and Even Into 2022

More cruises have been canceled into 2021 — and some even into 2022 — the latest disappointing news for a beleaguered industry even as some lines have tried to resume sailing with mixed results.

The latest round of cancelations stretch across the globe from the Caribbean to Italy, Japan to Argentina, hitting mega ships and smaller ones alike.

While Royal Caribbean International relaunched sailings in Singapore and is looking for volunteers to test new health protocols in the U.S., the cruise line cancelled most of its planned itineraries through Feb. 28. That also goes for Royal Caribbean’s other lines, like Celebrity Cruises, which suspended all journeys through Feb. 28 and South American sailings through April 7; as well as Silversea Cruises and Azamara, with each cancelling months worth of sailings.

Image zoom Credit: MSC Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line canceled several sailings of its own, including some that stretch into 2022 like previously planned Caribbean sailings on the Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Sensation, according to the line.

Norwegian Cruise Line suspended all sailings through Feb. 28 as well as some sailings in March, while its other lines -- Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises -- have cancelled itineraries through the end of March.

Princess Cruises took it a step further, not only cancelling all cruises through March 31, but cancelling any cruise longer than seven days in or out of the U.S. through Nov. 1, 2021, according to the company. That’s in addition to suspending all sailings in and out of Japan through June 25 (the company’s Diamond Princess ship was one of the first in the world to experience an outbreak of the virus, forcing a quarantine order in February in Japan).

"We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the CDC health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service," Jan Swartz, the president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement.

Disney Cruise Line, voted by Travel + Leisure’s readers as the best cruise line for families, cancelled all its departures through Feb. 28 as well, according to the company. And Holland America has suspended operations through March 31.

MSC Cruises, which had relaunched ships in the Mediterranean this summer, has been forced to cancel holiday cruises due to new measures in Italy that overlap with Christmas and New Year's, USA Today reported. Italy-based Costa Cruises has also suspended operations through Jan. 6.

“The new measures include extensive restrictions on people’s mobility across the entire country, which would severely impact the ability of future guests — Italian residents as well as international travelers — to reach any of the ships’ embarkation ports in Italy," MSC Cruises told the paper in a statement.

The cancellations come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention implemented a 'Conditional Sail' Order, offering a path back for U.S. cruising, including test sailings and new protocols, after lifting its 'No Sail' order.

It also follows a failed attempt by SeaDream Yacht Club to restart sailings in the Caribbean, forcing the ship to turn around after an outbreak of the virus occurred on board.