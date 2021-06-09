This Broadway Cruise Itinerary Includes Performances by Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming

This immersive theater experience is way off Broadway — in the waters between New York and Bermuda on the Norwegian Gem.

As soon as the pandemic set in last spring, the lights went out on Broadway and cruising came to an abrupt halt. But with New York City theaters reopening to full capacity in September and big ships hitting the high seas again this summer, both industries are looking ahead to a more hopeful future - and they're coming together in the The Broadway Cruise, which will set sail next spring, complete with performers and creators on board and special performances from Tony Award winners Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth.

Previously announced to set sail in October 2020, the original dates of the round-trip cruise from New York City to Bermuda were sidelined by COVID-19. But the wait was well worth it, as the revised itinerary now includes a private show and Q&A talkback with Chenoweth during a stop in Norfolk, Virginia. Cumming will kick off the cruise with a show in New York Harbor.

In addition to performances ranging from grand productions to intimate cabarets, guests will also get insight and tips from Broadway insiders like Tony Award-winning scenic designer David Korins ("Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen"), makeup designer Joe Dulude II ("Wicked," "Beetlejuice"), and choreographer Kelly Devine ("Come From Away, "Rock of Ages"). The cruise will even have its own music director, Chris Jahnke ("Dear Evan Hansen," "Les Misérables"), with playwright Bill Rosenfield hosting games. There will also be meet and greets - and of course plenty of sing-alongs at Broadway karaoke sessions.

Operated by Sixthman, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary of hosting celebrity cruise and vacation experiences, the five-night cruise will run from April 9 to 14, 2022, with cabins starting at $1,165 per person. Those who book early will also get a free drink package.