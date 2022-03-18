Royal Caribbean Launches Hotel Booking Platform for One-stop Trip Planning

"Adventure seekers who have booked a Royal Caribbean cruise can seamlessly arrange hotel accommodations that are pre-filtered based on the number of travelers in their group, the sailing's departure or arrival city, and dates," the cruise line wrote in its announcement.

Royal Caribbean wants to help vacationers book their cruise and hotel together by launching a hotel booking engine for pre-and post-cruise getaways.

The cruise line partnered with Priceline to launch the new Royal Caribbean Hotels, which will allow customers to book a hotel based on their preferences like the hotel rating, amenities offered, and specific location. Hotels are available in every Royal Caribbean port, including throughout the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and beyond.

"Adventure seekers who have booked a Royal Caribbean cruise can seamlessly arrange hotel accommodations that are pre-filtered based on the number of travelers in their group, the sailing's departure or arrival city, and dates," the cruise line wrote in its announcement. "Whether planning a long-awaited vacation or an impromptu getaway, Royal Caribbean Hotels minimizes travelers' time spent planning to maximize every moment of their memorable vacation."

The new hotel booking platform will be available to cruise customers living in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The cruise line boasts great deals — including up to 50% off hotels throughout the U.S. — as well as refundable options around the world and 24/7 service. Travelers who are enrolled in the Royal Caribbean Travel Protection Plan will be covered for hotels they book through the company as well.

Royal Caribbean requires all guests 12 years old and older to be fully vaccinated before boarding a cruise leaving from a U.S. homeport, according to the company. Vaccinated customers departing from the U.S. must take a COVID-19 test within two days of embarkation while unvaccinated children over 2 must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within three days of boarding as well as undergo a complimentary test when checking in at the terminal and a complimentary antigen test on board for cruises that are 5 nights or longer.

In February, Royal Caribbean dropped its mask requirement for vaccinated guests, making face coverings optional.