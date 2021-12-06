7 Incredible Cruises That Visit Puerto Rico

Here are our top picks for the best cruises to Puerto Rico and other beach destinations in 2022 and 2023.

Puerto Rico's history, culture, food, and sunny shores have made the island a favorite travel destination for many years. Home to the oldest city in the United States, San Juan is a popular cruise port for visitors who want to experience the city, and many return to spend more time there and venture to other parts of the island as well.

The mountains, rainforest, white-sand beaches, friendly people, and vibrant atmosphere are a few of Puerto Rico's features that attract cruise fans. The opportunity to explore the popular port with the convenience and luxury of a cruise ship keeps San Juan on a variety of itineraries.

Here are a few of our top picks for the best cruises to Puerto Rico and other beach destinations.

Holland America

Holland America Seven-Day Eastern Caribbean Cruise in Puerto Rico Credit: Roger Paperno/Courtesy of Holland America Cruise Line

Seven-day Eastern Caribbean Cruise

The cruise begins in Fort Lauderdale in late afternoon, giving guests time to visit the city's shops along Las Olas Boulevard or cruise the Intracoastal Waterway on an old fashioned paddle wheeler. The next day is spent at sea, and guests can enjoy the Zuiderdam's restaurants, casino, spa, and entertainment. For kids, there's Club HAL featuring supervised games, sports, arts and crafts, and themed parties.

The ship arrives in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos for a day of snorkeling, diving, fishing, or kayaking. Then, on to San Juan, Puerto Rico the next evening for an overnight and a full day in the historic city. Optional activities include a drive through El Yunque National Rainforest, a kayak trip through a bioluminescent bay where the water glows at night, a walking tour of Old San Juan, and a food tour with samples of local cuisine.

The next port is St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where guests can relax on the beach, snorkel, shop in Charlotte Amalie, or enjoy views from some of the Caribbean's highest viewpoints. For a thrilling experience, there's the Sea Trek Helmet Dive at Coral World Ocean Park with a guided walk along an underwater trail. After a day at sea, the ship arrives in Half Moon Cay, Bahamas for a day at the beach, snorkeling, kayaking, horseback riding, or hiking before returning to Fort Lauderdale the following morning.

Oceania Cruises

Oceania Marina at Sea Oceania Cruises Credit: Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Oceania

Ten-night Atlantic and Amber Gems Cruise

The cruise departs from Miami for two days at sea aboard Riviera, where guests can enjoy dining at a variety of restaurants, indulge at Aquamar Spa, work out at the fitness center, take a cooking or art class, gamble at the casino, or enjoy evening entertainment at one of the lounges or piano bar. On day four, the ship arrives at Gustavia, St. Barts for a day of duty-free shopping, exploring the colonial town, or relaxing at the beach.

The next port is Fort-de-France, Martinique, a walkable harbor city with beautiful beaches, hiking trails, and French ambiance. In Castries, St. Lucia, the following day, there's the charming 18th-century city of Soufriere, botanical gardens, mineral baths, and spectacular mountain views. St. Johns, Antigua is the next port, before the ship continues to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a visit to historic Old San Juan, a day at the beach, an excursion to El Yunque rainforest, or a Bacardi Rum factory tour.

From San Juan, the cruise continues to Puerto Plata on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, known as the Amber Coast for its rich deposits of the resin referred to in the name of the cruise. After a day at sea, the ship returns to Miami.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line, Caribbean - Curacao, Aruba & St. Lucia Credit: Kikor/Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Caribbean — Curacao, Aruba, and St. Lucia Cruise

This seven-day cruise aboard Norwegian Epic boards in San Juan, where guests can explore Puerto Rico before or after their cruise. Next, there's a day at sea with nightly entertainment, a variety of dining spots, lounges, whiskey bar, cigar lounge, spa, and pool. For young cruisers, there's the Aqua Park, kiddie pool, and Teen Center.

The ship then arrives at Oranjestad, Aruba for a city tour of Dutch colonial buildings, a lighthouse, and an aloe plantation. The next port is Willemstad, Curacao where guests can tour the island on a trolley train, kayak, snorkel, swim with dolphins, or cruise the lagoon in a yacht. The next port is St. George's, Grenada for an optional glass-bottom boat tour or party aboard a Rhum Runner. In Castries, St. Lucia, options include a scenic drive along a rainforest to La Soufriere among the towering Pitons.

The next day is spent in St. Kitts with white-sand beaches, shopping, and dining at a seaside restaurant. From there, the ship returns to San Juan the following day.

Windstar Cruises

Aerial view of Star Breeze and Whirlpool Credit: Peter West Carey/Courtesy of Windstar Cruises

Boston to San Juan — 11-day Cruise

The all-suite Star Pride, completely renovated in 2021, carries 312 guests and offers new public areas, spa, infinity pool, fitness area, and dining venues. Departing from Boston, the ship spends two days at sea as it cruises south to Hamilton, Bermuda. There, experiences include a guided kayak tour, Segway tour, and an opportunity to snorkel among two of Bermuda's famous shipwrecks, the Constellation and the Montana. In St. George's, Bermuda the next day, guests can tour the historic Old Town in a horse and carriage.

Two more days at sea on the way to Gustavia in St. Barts give guests an opportunity to relax and enjoy the ship's amenities. In St. Barts, options include a sunset Champagne cruise, self-guided rental car tour, a catamaran trip with snorkeling, and an excursion aboard a semi-submersible to look for green turtles and fish among coral reefs.

The next day, the ship arrives at Basseterre, St. Kitts, where guests can ride a century-old scenic railway, tour one of the oldest towns in the eastern Caribbean, experience local cuisine at Fairview Great House & Tropical Garden, or explore underwater in a snorkel safari. The next port is Virgin Gorda for excursions that include a powerboat cruise to a secluded beach, a snorkel adventure, and a safari bus trip to The Baths and the white sands of Devil's Bay. The last port is San Juan, and guests can tour the Bacardi Rum factory or tour historic Old San Juan.

Seabourn

deck of Seabourn Odyssey in the Caribbean; Credit: @michutravel/Courtesy of Seabourn

11-day Gems of the Leeward Islands Cruise

The cruise begins in Miami when guests board Seabourn Ovation for two days at sea before arriving in San Juan, where they can tour the city and the Bacardi Rum Distillery, bottling their own personalized rum. There's also a culinary experience, a drive through El Yunque rainforest, and a walking tour of Old San Juan.

The next port is Marigot in St. Martin, where options include an experience aboard an America's Cup yacht, a trip to the beach aboard a Rhino Rider inflatable motorboat, an art tour, and a lagoon kayaking adventure. Iles des Saintes, off the coast of Guadeloupe, is the next port, for a glimpse of the Caribbean of the past. Hiking, kayaking, and sampling rum are some activities. In St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda, guests can snorkel, kayak, zipline, or relax on a sunset catamaran cruise.

The next port is Carambola Beach, Saint Kitts and Nevis, home to luxurious beach clubs and restaurants. Guests can journey around the island on the St. Kitts Railway, ride in a 4x4 vehicle to the Valley of the Giants and zipline across the valley over the rainforest below, swim with dolphins, or sail on a catamaran for a snorkel adventure. In Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands, guests can snorkel or cruise in an inflatable boat for breathtaking views. After a day at sea enjoying Seabourn Ovation's spa, restaurant, bars, and small-ship amenities, the ship returns to Miami.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Infinity Pool on the Viking Ocean Cruises, 13-Day Amazon and Caribbean Adventure Credit: Courtesy of Viking

13-day Amazon and Caribbean Adventure

The cruise boards in San Juan and spends the next day there, giving guests time to explore Old San Juan, El Yunque Rainforest, and the plush Condado District before sailing away to Antigua and Barbuda where guests can take a catamaran cruise, off-road adventure, sugar plantation tour, or spend a relaxing day on the beach. Next, the ship docks in Castries, St. Lucia with options for an aerial tram ride over the forest canopy, cooking class, or catamaran cruise. The next port is Bridgetown, Barbados, home of Mt. Gay Rum, St. Nicholas Abbey Rum Distillery, and stunning beaches.

The ship cruises the Atlantic the next day, and guests can enjoy the small-ship amenities, restaurants, infinity pool, and entertainment before arriving in French Guinea, once a French penal colony. After another day at sea, the ship arrives at the mouth of the Amazon to begin sailing the mighty river.

The ship visits the small city of Santarém, founded in 1661, where the Amazon and Tapajós Rivers meet. The next day, the ship reaches Parintins, a river island, for a folklore performance, the Boi Bumbá, a theatrical tradition. One thousand miles upriver from the Atlantic, the ship reaches Manaus, the most populous city in the Amazon basin, for an overnight stay with excursions that include a boat cruise, motorcoach tour, jungle trek, dolphin encounter, and culinary adventure. The next day, guests disembark for the trip home or for additional exploring of the historic city.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Liberty of the Sea ship sits docked at the Port of San Juan in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Credit: Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images

Seven-night Southern Caribbean Cruise

This cruise begins in San Juan when guests board the Explorer of the Seas for seven different Caribbean destinations. The first port is Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, with sandy beaches, colonial history, and delicious food specialties like conch fritters and coconut patties. St. Croix is the next stop, where duty-free shopping is a favorite pastime along with rum tasting, snorkeling, and diving. St. Maarten, governed by both the Netherlands and France, is the next day's port, and guests can explore the tropical forest on a ziplining tour, spend the day relaxing on a beach, or explore centuries-old ruins.

In Castries, St. Lucia, a catamaran cruise along the shore provides perfect views of the Pitons mountain peaks. Guests can choose a rainforest or fishing village tour, and there's excellent duty-free shopping as well. Bridgetown, Barbados is home to colonial buildings, open-air markets, and historic sugar plantations. Guests can journey in a solar-powered tram into Harrison's Cave, where they'll see waterfalls, pools, and stalactite formations or they can explore the Barbados Wildlife Reserve in a 4x4 vehicle.