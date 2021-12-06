8 Cruises From NYC to Europe, the Caribbean, and More

These cruises from New York take passengers to some of the world's best destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, and more.

Cruises that board in New York City provide an opportunity to explore "the city that never sleeps." There's so much to see, from downtown's Statue of Liberty to uptown's museums, with Broadway shows, Central Park, and more in between. Shoppers have their choice of department stores, designer shops, and boutiques.

Transportation from New York to cities throughout the United States and the world make the city an ideal starting or ending point for a cruise. We've searched out examples of cruises that take guests to warm tropical islands or historic destinations in Europe and New York State. Here are eight of the best cruises from New York.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean ship in New York Harbor Credit: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International

Seven-night Perfect Day Bahamas Cruise

Embarking in Cape Liberty, New Jersey, guests enjoy a day at sea aboard Oasis of the Seas en route to Port Canaveral in Florida. After a day exploring the Kennedy Space Center's interactive exhibits or visiting Walt Disney World, the ship heads to CocoCay in the Bahamas. Guests have a day to spend at Thrill Waterpark, Oasis Lagoon, or Coco Beach Club.

Then it's on to Nassau and its white-sand beaches and sparkling waters to swim with stingrays or dolphins, cruise in a glass-bottom boat, kayak, or jet ski. Taste the island cuisine while visiting Festival Place or shop for duty-free goods at nearby Bay Street before boarding the ship for two days at sea en route to Cape Liberty. Onboard, there are activities for young cruisers and a variety of entertainment options for adults along with restaurants, lounges, and a spa.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Aerial Norwegian Gem Norwegian Cruise Line Credit: Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

10-day Cruise to Caribbean: Dominican Republic and Grand Turk

This 10-day adventure begins in New York City with two days at sea en route to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, where guests can lounge on gorgeous beaches, dive, snorkel, or explore the island by boat or scooter. The following day in St. Thomas, they can snorkel among tropical reefs or take a Skyride to soar high above the Caribbean. Continuing to St. Maarten, guests can tour the island by Trolley Train or explore the undersea life in a semi-submarine.

Tortola, British Virgin Islands offers an opportunity to swim, snorkel, or just relax on pristine white-sand beaches. Then it's on to Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic, where Ocean World presents visitors with hands-on experiences with tropical fish, marine mammals, exotic birds, and more.

Two days at sea aboard Norwegian Gem provide time for guests to enjoy the ship's amenities, including basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, a spa, video arcade, and pools for kids and adults. Dining options range from casual to elegant, and nightly entertainment includes music, dancing, a casino, cigar club, and cocktail lounges.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Escape in New York, New York Credit: Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

16-day Cruise to Italy, France, and Spain

Norwegian Escape departs from New York for a day at sea before arriving in Bermuda for swimming, sailing, snorkeling, golfing, or just relaxing on the beach. After four days at sea, the ship arrives in scenic Ponta Delgada, Azores with opportunities for wine tasting or touring. Two more days at sea take the ship to Cadiz, Spain where guests can find flavorful tapas, locally-produced sherry, and perhaps a flamenco dance show.

The next day is spent in Granada, Spain before cruising on to Alicante, Spain for a tasting of local wines or visit to the lively Central Market. The following day, guests arrive in Barcelona with its inspiring architecture. Then, it's on to the French Riviera with the next stop in Cannes, France before cruising to Florence/Pisa. Passengers will disembark in Rome, where they can remain for a time or return to New York.

Time spent at sea promises to provide entertainment for all ages. Options range from Aqua Park and its fast water slides to movies, video games, and dance parties. There's minigolf, ziplining over the ocean, and Splash Academy for kids and teens. Guppies Nursery provides child care for guests ages two and under. Broadway entertainment, comedians, and Supper Club, along with a multitude of dining options, round out the experience.

Princess Cruises

Crown Princess in New York harbor Credit: Danny Lehman/Courtesy of Princess Cruises

Seven-day Canada and New England Cruise

The cruise boards in New York, where guests can explore the highlights of the city, including the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Central Park, and more. The next day, the ship arrives in Newport, Rhode Island with excursions like a tour of the city's grand mansions or a lighthouse and harbor cruise.

The next port is Boston, Massachusetts for a walk along the Freedom Trail, a scenic harbor cruise, or a visit to the JFK library. In Bar Harbor, Maine the next day, guests can ride in a lobster boat or tour Acadia National Park. In St. John the following day, experiences include a foodies walking tour or a cruise in the Bay of Fundy. Halifax, Nova Scotia, is the next port where excursions include a hike, nature cruise, and scenic drive.

The next day is at sea aboard Enchanted Princess, giving cruisers time to enjoy the spa, entertainment, enrichment programs, and a variety of restaurants. The ship returns to New York for disembarkation the next day.

Cunard

Queen Mary2 Arrives NYC Celebrates Cunard Line 175th Credit: Jonathan Atkin/Courtesy of Cunard

Nine-night Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing

Departing from New York City aboard the Queen Mary 2, six days at sea take guests to Southampton, England for a day in the waterfront city. Options there include a self-guided walk, tour of Old Town, shopping, or museum visits. After another day at sea, the ship reaches her destination of Hamburg, Germany.

Life at sea aboard Queen Mary 2 includes nightly entertainment with music, dance performances, magic shows, Broadway-style productions, comedians, and more. For daytime, there's a library, planetarium, and traditional afternoon tea. Children's amenities include arts and crafts, sports, computer games, play areas, theater, and organized activities. Dining ranges from casual to formal, with optional restaurants and wine experiences.

American Cruise Lines

American Constitution with Fall Foliage Credit: Courtesy of American Cruise Lines

Seven-night Hudson River Cruise

Guests board the 100-passenger American Star in New York City for the cruise up the Hudson River surrounded by the Catskill Mountains. The first stop is at West Point for a guided tour of the U.S. Military Academy and its historic grounds. Next are Kingston and Hyde Park where guests can tour the Vanderbilt Mansion, FDR Home & Museum, or Maritime Museum.

Albany and Troy, New York are next stops, with an opportunity to tour the newly-renovated State Capitol Building and New York State Museum. In Troy, there's a walking tour and Troy Lock and Dam cruise. Catskill, NY is the next stop, with the Hunter Mountain Skyride and Hudson River Art School Trail. In Sleepy Hollow, guests can tour the home of Washington Irving or the Gothic Lyndhurst Mansion. The next day, New York City's skyline comes into view as the ship returns.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises in the caribbean Credit: Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14-night Afar Atlantic Isles Cruise, New York to Miami

The Seven Seas Navigator departs from New York for a day at sea before reaching Hamilton, Bermuda where guests can visit the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum & Zoo. The next port is St. George in Bermuda for a walking tour, bike ride, or snorkel adventure. Two days at sea takes the ship to St. Lucia for duty-free shopping, rainforest tour, or hike to Fort Charlotte.

Grenada is the next port, and then on to Bonaire, Curacao, and Aruba for a day on each island before setting out for two days at sea cruising the Caribbean and the Florida Straits. Key West is the next destination where guests can choose a walking tour, bike trek, or catamaran sail. The next day, the ship reaches Miami for disembarkation. During days at sea, guests can enjoy the ship's spa, fitness center, enrichment programs, casino, nightclubs, and boutiques.

Carnival

Carnival Magic in Grand Turk Credit: Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

Four-day Bermuda Cruise from New York

The cruise begins in New York with a day at sea aboard Carnival Magic. Guests can visit the spa, WaterWorks pool area, Serenity Adult-only Retreat, or one of the many restaurants and lounges. For kids, there's Seuss at Sea and Camp at Sea with supervised activities.