This Boutique Cruise Line Just Unveiled 39 Dream Itineraries Including Art Performances in Korea, Wine Pairings in Greece, and Cycling in China

Boutique cruise line Azamara will head out on 39 new itineraries in 2023 and 2024, planning trips to destinations all across the globe from South Africa to South America, Australia, and beyond, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The cruise line, which boasts four ships in its fleet, will sail to more than 20 maiden ports as well as offer new shore excursions, pre- and post- cruise land programs, and evening programming. The company will base its Azamara Pursuit out of South Africa, the Azamara Quest will embark from South America, the Azamara Journey will embark from Australia and Asia, and the company's newest ship, the Azamara Onward, will be based in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

Aerial view of Azamara at Sea Credit: Courtesy of Azamara

"With this itinerary release, we are thrilled to... dock in smaller destinations that large ships can't access, and most exciting of all, for the first time we will have a ship in every corner of the world," Carol Cabezas, the president of Azamara, said in a statement provided to T+L. "From connecting with locals in the tiny village of Boca da Valeria, Brazil; to cycling on the 600-year-old Xian City Wall in China, our new voyages will offer endless opportunities to rediscover yourself through travel and connect to local people and cultures."

In addition to new itineraries, the company is offering a series of AzAmazing Evenings, programs guests can experience when a ship remains in port late or overnight. Passengers who sail to South Korea will be treated to a traditional Korean art performance in Busan. While those who sail to Ravenna, Italy, can attend a performance of classic arias.

During the day, cruise passengers can choose from immersive shore excursions like a cooking class in Senegal or a food and wine pairing in Greece. And those who want to spend more time in the destination they visit can plan a pre- or post-cruise extension, like the company's two-day Hong Kong trip, exploring Victoria Peak, sampling dim sum, and shopping for wares in Stanley Market.

Currently, Azamara requires all crew and guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding a ship. Passengers are also required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.