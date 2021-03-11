Dr. Sylvia Earle is just one of the women being honored by Aurora Expeditions.

This Ship Is Named After Prominent Female Conservationists — and You Can Join Some on a Cruise Around Baja California

Aurora Expeditions celebrated International Women's Day on March 8 with an important tribute.

The expedition company specializing in nature cruises around the world is dedicating its new, purpose-built ship to marine biologist, oceanographer, and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle, according to Travel Weekly. Each deck of the ship will also be dedicated to other influential female conservationists.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Aurora Expeditions

Earle's contributions to exploration, conservation, and science has spanned decades, Travel Weekly reported. Not only was she the first female chief scientist of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but she has also worked with National Geographic since 1998.

"Female scientists are leading the way in global conservation initiatives and we want to honour these five extraordinary women who work tirelessly to make the world a better place," Aurora Expeditions CEO Monique Ponfoort said in a statement. "The scientists we have chosen are inspiring leaders in their fields, and as part of the deck theming, we will educate our expeditioners on the impressive and important conservation work they continue to do. We are so proud to be able to honor these incredibly talented women."

In addition, the decks of the Sylvia Earle are also named after important female scientists, including Bernadette Demientieff, a well-known advocate for the Gwich'in people; Dr. Carden Wallace, who works with the Queensland Museum in Australia and is a leading expert on the world's coral; Joanna Ruxton, one of the leaders of the plastic-free movement; and Sharon Kwok, AquaMeridian Conservation and Education Foundation founder and advocate for marine life and biodiversity.

The Sylvia Earle has been scheduled on a nine-day voyage to sail around Baja California and the Sea of Cortez in May 2022, and as a fitting bonus, the ship's namesake, Dr. Earle, will be aboard the ship as a special guest.

For more information about Aurora Expeditions, visit the company website.