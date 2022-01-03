10 Around-the-world Cruises for the Trip of a Lifetime

Want to island hop around French Polynesia, visit Africa's incredible cities, and cruise through Asia without ever switching hotels, boarding a flight, or repacking your bags? An around-the-world cruise provides the ultimate itinerary, packed with exciting international destinations (some even visit hard-to-reach destinations like Easter Island and Antarctica), and luxury cruise lines provide comfortable accommodations, specialty restaurants, and plenty to do on and off the ship.

There are two main things you need before booking a world cruise: plenty of time and some spare cash. Prices range from around $20,000 to upwards of $100,000 per person, and all our top picks are more than 100 days (one even lasts nearly half the year, at a total of 180 days), so they're ideal for retired travelers looking for their next big adventure. Pack wisely for a range of destinations and climates, and get ready for the journey of a lifetime, filled with postcard-perfect destinations and new friends (because you're bound to meet a travel buddy or two after 100-plus days on a ship). If an around-the-world cruise is at the top of your travel list, you'll want to book sooner rather than later — these journeys frequently sell out because many cruise lines only offer a limited number of sailings.

Here are 10 of the best around-the-world cruises you can take in 2023 and 2024.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Veranda suite on Viking ocean ship Credit: Courtesy of Viking Cruises

See 28 countries on the 138-day Viking World Cruise from Fort Lauderdale to London. After departing from Florida, the Viking Neptune will sail the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, stopping in sunny destinations before crossing the Panama Canal to reach the Pacific. From there, the ship will visit destinations in Mexico and the United States, continuing on to Hawaii, French Polynesia, New Zealand, and Australia. Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and India are among the ports in Asia, then it's on to the Middle East before traveling to Europe, where final destinations include Italy, Spain, and Portugal en route to London. Fares start at $59,995 with dates still available in 2023.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Mariner in Santorini, Greece Credit: Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Sail around the world in 132 nights aboard the Seven Seas Mariner on a round-trip journey from Miami. You'll spend the days at sea enjoying the luxury ship's amenities, including the spa and several restaurants and lounges, between stops in destinations like Costa Rica, Mexico, Hawaii, Tahiti, Bora Bora, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, India, UAE, Israel, and Italy, among others. Fares start at $76,999 for the 2024 sailing.

Cunard

Cunard Queen Victoria Credit: Courtesy of Cunard

Cruise aboard the Queen Victoria on this 105-night round-trip journey departing from Hamburg, Germany. From Germany, the ship will sail to Southampton, England, and then travel on to New York City before reaching the Caribbean and sailing the Panama Canal. Stops in Mexico, San Francisco, and Hawaii come next, and later ports include Samoa, New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Egypt, Portugal, and more before arriving back in Germany. Fares start at $21,699 for this 2023 sailing.

Crystal Cruises

Crystal Cruise ship, Serenity's Palm Court Restaurant lounge Credit: Courtesy of Crystal Cruises

See the world in 105 nights on this world cruise on the Crystal Serenity from Miami to Rome. The all-inclusive cruise boasts "six-star service," beautiful suites, and delicious meals at several eateries on board. Cruise highlights include crossing the Panama Canal, seeing the turquoise waters of French Polynesia, cruising the Milford Sound in New Zealand, visiting Komodo National Park in Indonesia, seeing Petra in Jordan, and more. Fares start at $37,284 for this 2024 sailing.

Silversea

CRUISE: Silverseas Silver Shadow Credit: Courtesy of Silversea Cruises

Enjoy 133 days on Silversea's Silver Shadow with this round-trip sailing from San Francisco. During that time, the ship will visit 65 ports in 14 countries, including Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Japan, Russia, and Canada. Fares start at $83,000 for this 2024 sailing.

Seabourn

Seabourn Cruise Line, Seabourn Sojourn Credit: Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line

Climb aboard the Seabourn Sojourn for a 140-day world cruise from Miami to Barcelona, visiting 61 ports in 32 countries. The cruise will begin in the United States, then stop in Central and South America, followed by a pause in famed Easter Island. Then, it's on to French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Fiji, and more before stopping in Papua New Guinea and Australia. After Indonesia and the Seychelles, the cruise will go around Africa, hitting destinations like Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Namibia, Gambia, and more before ending in Spain. Fares start at $66,299 for this 2023 sailing.

Oceania Cruises

Insignia cruise ship pulling into Cuba port Credit: Courtesy of Oceania Cruises

If those aren't long enough, why not go for this 180-day round-trip cruise from San Francisco aboard the Insignia. With a cruise this long, it's no surprise that guests cover a lot of ground (or, more accurately, ocean) to see some of the world's most impressive sights. Highlights include stops for Machu Picchu and the Nazca Lines in Peru, cruising along Antarctica, and hitting major cities like Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, and many more. Fares start at $42,599 for the 2023 sailing.

MSC Cruises

MSC Magnifica in Dubrovnik, Croatia The MSC Magnifica will take guests to 43 destinations including Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, and Oman. Jan. 5, 2020 – April 30, 2020 (116 nights) Genoa, Italy – Genoa (from $37,199 per guests based on double occupancy), msccruiseusa.com | Credit: Courtesy of MSC Cruises

The MSC Magnifica will take guests to 43 destinations on this 117-day cruise starting and ending in Genoa. Countries visited during this journey include Argentina, Chile, Peru, New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, and Jordan. When you're not exploring each port, you can relax in the swimming pools and hot tubs, visit the many restaurants, bars, and lounges, or go to the spa. For more details, visit the MSC website.

Princess Cruises

An exterior shot of Island Princess. Credit: Courtesy of Princess Cruises

This round-trip cruise from Los Angeles on the Island Princess will visit 47 ports in beautiful places like New Zealand, Australia, Bali, Sri Lanka, UAE, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Bermuda, Mexico, and more. Fares for this 2024 sailing start at $20,449.

Holland America Line

Port view of the Holland America Line cruise liner Zuiderdam Credit: Getty Images