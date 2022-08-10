This 23-day Cruise Takes You to 10 States on Some of the Most Scenic Rivers in the U.S.

American Queen Voyages is launching its longest-ever itinerary next year, which will spend nearly three weeks sailing from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh.

The company will kick off the 23-day journey on July 24, 2023, on the American Countess, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. The ship will sail more than 1,700 miles from Minnesota down the Ohio River and Upper Mississippi River, calling on more ports and offering more guided tours than ever before.

The ship will then turn around and sail back north from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.

"Guests have made the 16-day Mighty Mississippi voyage between Minneapolis (Red Wing) and New Orleans one of our most popular itineraries, and we are pleased to reveal an even more immersive itinerary sailing to Pittsburgh that now incorporates the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers," Isis Ruiz, the chief commercial officer of American Queen Voyages, said in a statement provided to T+L.

Travelers who board the cruise will pass through 10 different states and explore cities like La Crosse, Wisconsin; St. Louis; Louisville; and Cincinnati.

Travelers can visit the baseball field from the movie "Field of Dreams" in Dubuque, Iowa, learn all about the art of quilting at The National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, visit the 1867 house of the Anheuser family in Kimmswick, Missouri, and even board a Coast Guard-approved jet boat in Madison, Indiana, to explore the river.

The American Countess, first christened in 2020, is American Queen Voyages' newest riverboat and can host 245 passengers on board. It features a grand lobby bar, a gym, a theater, and more.

The trip, which can be booked online, includes a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, unlimited group tours, unlimited drinks, and unlimited Wi-Fi.

American Queen Voyages sails river cruises, lake, and ocean cruises, as well as expedition voyages to Alaska. To sail with the company right now, all guests and crew must be fully vaccinated, according to the cruise line, though taking a COVID-19 test prior to boarding is no longer required.

