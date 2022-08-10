This 23-day Cruise Takes You to 10 States on Some of the Most Scenic Rivers in the U.S.

American Queen Voyages announced its longest-ever itinerary, sailing from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh, aboard the 245-passenger American Countess.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022
Exterior of the American Countess sailing down a river
Photo: Courtesy of American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages is launching its longest-ever itinerary next year, which will spend nearly three weeks sailing from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh.

The company will kick off the 23-day journey on July 24, 2023, on the American Countess, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. The ship will sail more than 1,700 miles from Minnesota down the Ohio River and Upper Mississippi River, calling on more ports and offering more guided tours than ever before.

The ship will then turn around and sail back north from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.

A map showing the American Countess journey from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh
Courtesy of American Queen Voyages

"Guests have made the 16-day Mighty Mississippi voyage between Minneapolis (Red Wing) and New Orleans one of our most popular itineraries, and we are pleased to reveal an even more immersive itinerary sailing to Pittsburgh that now incorporates the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers," Isis Ruiz, the chief commercial officer of American Queen Voyages, said in a statement provided to T+L.

Travelers who board the cruise will pass through 10 different states and explore cities like La Crosse, Wisconsin; St. Louis; Louisville; and Cincinnati.

Adirondack chairs on the deck on board the American Countess
Courtesy of American Queen Voyages

Travelers can visit the baseball field from the movie "Field of Dreams" in Dubuque, Iowa, learn all about the art of quilting at The National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, visit the 1867 house of the Anheuser family in Kimmswick, Missouri, and even board a Coast Guard-approved jet boat in Madison, Indiana, to explore the river.

The American Countess, first christened in 2020, is American Queen Voyages' newest riverboat and can host 245 passengers on board. It features a grand lobby bar, a gym, a theater, and more.

The trip, which can be booked online, includes a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, unlimited group tours, unlimited drinks, and unlimited Wi-Fi.

Looking into a stateroom from it'a balcony on board the American Countess
Michel Verdure/Courtesy of American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages sails river cruises, lake, and ocean cruises, as well as expedition voyages to Alaska. To sail with the company right now, all guests and crew must be fully vaccinated, according to the cruise line, though taking a COVID-19 test prior to boarding is no longer required.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial of an American Queen ship on a river in St. Louisville
5 Small Towns You Can Visit on a U.S. River Cruise
Rolla Quarry tiny home
The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State
A Viking river cruise ship on the water
The 10 Best River Cruise Lines
American Cruise Lines Paddlewheeler sailing down the on Columbia & Snake river
These River Cruises Explore the Most Beautiful Coasts in the U.S. — From New England to the Great Lakes
Seabourn Venture expedition ship
This New Luxury Expedition Ship Has 2 Submarines, a World-class Crew, and an Amazing Spa
A Viking river cruise on the Mississippi River
What to Know About Mississippi River Cruises — From the Cruise Lines to Top Itineraries
Uniworld Cruise experience in Cochem
This River Cruise Is a 'Mystery' — and Guests Have No Idea Where They're Going Until They Get to the Airport
Lady on cruise
10 of the Best Cruises for Solo Travelers at Any Age
A man stands on a zodiac in Greenland, with the National Geographic Endurance expedition ship in the background
These Expedition Ships Take You to the World's Most Remote Regions in Style
The Viking Octantis sailing past glaciers in Antarctica
These Brand-new Longitudinal World Cruises Sail From the Great Lakes to Antarctica — Here's How to Get on Board
American Queen Ship going down a river in St. Louisville
This New Mississippi River Cruise Will Sail Between Memphis and New Orleans and Serve Incredible Southern Cooking
Regent Seven Seas Cruise Mariner
One of the Longest Around-the-world Cruises Was Just Announced — and It Visits 25 Countries in 150 Days
Magna Carter cruise boat
This 8-person River Cruise Through England Sails to Castles From 'Downton Abbey' — Here's How to Get on Board
Cunard Nine-Night Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing in New York
8 Cruises From NYC to Europe, the Caribbean, and More
Panoramic windows in the living area of one of MSC Seashore’s Yacht Club Owner’s suites
These 6 Luxury Cruise Lines Have the Most Over-the-top Suites at Sea — With Ocean-view Saunas and Private Plunge Pools
Aerial view of MSC Poesia ship, used for World Cruise by MSC
This Around-the-world Cruise Was Just Announced for 2024 — and It Visits 31 Countries in 121 Days