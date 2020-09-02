AmaWaterways Temporarily Cancels Nearly All Cruises, Weeks After Returning to Sea

The river cruise line returned to the water in July but decided not to add more itineraries just yet.

River cruise line AmaWaterways has paused most of its cruises until November, following their initial return to the water in July.

The decision applies to many of the U.S.-based cruise line's ships throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa through Oct. 31. The company's AmaKristina, however, which has been sailing in Germany for weeks, will continue its planned itineraries, an AmaWaterways spokesperson confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

“We are continuously monitoring the updates from global health authorities and local governments in the U.S. and around the world with regards to the ongoing situation,” AmaWaterways wrote on their website on Tuesday. “We want to reassure you that we are in a secure position to welcome guests back on board once we can safely sail again. Until then, the rivers continue to flow and our staff and crew are patiently waiting to treat you to a memorable river cruise experience.”

Passengers who were scheduled to go on a now-canceled cruise will automatically receive a future cruise credit equal to 115 percent of the original value and redeemable on cruises through Dec. 31, 2022. This credit is also transferrable.

The AmaKristina first set sail in July with local charter guests and enhanced safety precautions, including mandatory face coverings for the crew at all times and requiring guests to wear masks when moving around the ship.

The river cruise was not alone in hitting the water with large ships in Germany and Taiwan both setting sail in July.

But some sailings that have restarted have seen outbreaks of COVID-19 on board, including American cruise line UnCruise Adventures, as well as expedition line Hurtigruten and SeaDream Yacht Club in Norway.

In the U.S., the Cruise Lines International Association, which represents major cruise lines around the world, has said its members won’t resume cruising in America until at least November. That followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to extend its “No-Sail Order” until at least October.

And some lines, including Princess Cruises, have gone further, canceling itineraries into 2021.