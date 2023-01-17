This U.S. River Cruise Line Is Offering Free Airfare As Part of Its 50th-anniversary Celebration

Plus passengers can score deals of up to $1,200 off per stateroom.

Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor.
Published on January 17, 2023
American Cruise Lines ship on a river
Photo: Courtesy of American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines is turning 50 and celebrating with discounts on its Mississippi River cruises and free domestic airfare.

The cruise line, which sails a fleet of 17 ships accommodating no more than 190 passengers, is offering travelers $1,200 off per stateroom on 8-day lower Mississippi River cruises and $1,000 off per stateroom for 8-day Columbia and Snake rivers cruises from April 8 to May 8, the company told Travel + Leisure. Additionally, travelers who book these itineraries will receive complimentary domestic airfare.

“The U.S.A is one of the most dynamic countries in the world to explore by riverboat, so with our most exciting year ever ahead, we are commemorating the past 50, with Wave Deals that will encourage more Americans to discover how amazing cruising close to home has become," said Charles B. Robertson, the president & CEO of American Cruise Lines in a statement to T+L.

Each 2023 and 2024 river cruise includes wine and beer with lunch and dinner, a festive cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres each evening, complimentary room service, Starlink Wi-Fi, and included gratuities. Many of the company’s cruises also include dining in specialty restaurants. 

American Cruise Lines, which was voted one of the best river cruise lines in the world by T+L readers, plans to nearly double its fleet, adding a dozen new small ships accommodating only 109 guests each.

In addition, American’s newest riverboat, the American Serenade, will sail the Mississippi River for the first time in April.

River cruises in the U.S. offer the opportunity to visit both large and small towns up and down the country from soaking up the energy of New Orleans and tasting top-notch BBQ in Memphis to exploring the mansions of Newport, RI, and more. Smaller river cruises also allow travelers to go places large ships can’t, including Maine’s Bar Harbor, which voted last year to ban large cruises.

