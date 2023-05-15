Crocs Is Having a Secret Sale on Rarely Discounted Styles, Including the Viral Crush Clog

Everyone from influencers to nurses to moms and travelers have been raving about the Crocs Crush Clog sandal and they’re rarely ever on sale… until now. The super-sized version of the classic Crocs that have made a major comeback in recent years adds height — a full two inches to be exact — and offers the same ultimate comfort that Crocs have always been known for. Normally, the Crocs Crush Clogs are $65, but thanks to a super rare sale on the model, you can score these viral shoes for less than $50 in popular colors like Bone and White.

To buy: crocs.com, $49 (originally $65)

The chunky clog is the same as the Classic Crocs with some added “attitude and style” according to the brand. Despite the extra height, they’re still lightweight and comfortable with multiple reviewers calling it “the best Croc ever.”

“So comfortable,” raved a happy customer and another revealed that they “wear them everywhere.”

One person who “stands on concrete floors for several hours a day” for their job wrote that “the extra cushion is great” and that they’ll “never buy a regular pair again” after trying the Crush Clog. Echoing that sentiment was a reviewer with arthritis in their knees and a job that “requires a lot of walking” who shared that their Crush Clogs were a “great” investment and that they’ll “definitely” be getting another pair.

Just note that many reviewers noted sizing up on the Crush Clog style, so perhaps order two sizes if you’re in between and return the ones that don’t fit.

These platform Crocs are a versatile slip-on shoe that can easily take you from the playground to running errands to walking miles in a far-flung destination. We also love that the Crocs Crush Clogs can be easily paired with everything from breezy dresses to jeans and shorts. So if you’ve been on the fence about finally purchasing the shoes you’ve been seeing all over your social media feeds, now’s the time — but hurry, because sizes are selling out fast.

The Crush Clogs aren’t the only rarely discounted styles on sale right now. Scroll down to see other popular Crocs styles that are all on sale for a limited time.

Crocs Classic Clog

To buy: crocs.com, $38 (originally $50)

Crocs Bistro Clog

To buy: crocs.com, $38 (originally $50)

Women’s Crocs at Work Flats

To buy: crocs.com, $34 (originally $45)

Crocs Bistro Pro Literide Clogs

To buy: crocs.com, $49 (originally $65)

Crocs Mega Crush in Moon Jelly

To buy: zappos.com, $49 (originally $80)

