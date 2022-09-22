Shoppers Call This Portable Crock-pot the ‘Perfect Travel Companion’ — and It's $31 Right Now

Spending the weekend at a campsite or on the road doesn’t always present the best (or most nutritious) food options. If you’re not a grill master or don’t have the option to cook at your destination (hey, some Airbnbs and hotel rooms aren’t equipped with stoves or microwaves), travelers have found the ultimate hack in the Crock-Pot Portable Food Warmer, a 20-ounce version of the popular kitchen appliance that’s perfect for transporting your favorite meals and reheating leftovers.

Widely used as an electric lunchbox, the travel-friendly device allows you to take your favorite hot meals with you on the road. All you need to do is pack it up with your pre-cooked dishes (think: soup, chili, pasta, oatmeal, and more) or canned and instant meals, and you’re good to go. When you’ve arrived at your destination, plug it into a power source (the red light on the front will indicate when it’s on) and its warming base will take care of the rest. For added convenience, the power cord detaches from the base for easy storage.

It’s also equipped with a tight-sealing lid and a removable stainless steel storage container to prevent spills during transit. The 6.6-inch by 6.6-inch by 6.5-inch frame doesn’t take up too much space in a crowded car trunk or campsite kitchen, and it’s also worth mentioning that the internal storage container and inner lid are both dishwasher safe.

You can get the bite-sized crock-pot in six fun shades, ranging from bold pink, faded blue, and sage green to add a fun pop of color to your gear. Each has a sleek matte finish and a handy top carrying handle. Pro tip: If you want the best deal, be sure to select the black colorway with yellow handle for just $31.

Right now, the Crock-pot Portable Food Warmer has more than 11,800 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of which are travelers. One reviewer dubbed it the “perfect travel companion,” while another, whose husband travels for work, exclaimed that it’s “possibly the best thing ever made” since it allows you to take healthier meals from home with you on trips instead of always having to resort to fast food.

A shopper praised it for being perfect for hotel use: “I like to prep healthy food when I travel, but do not always get to stay in hotels that have microwaves. [I] tried this and it was great; [the] food warmed up quickly.” Another buyer that intended to use it for a road trip added, “I liked how it heated so well I ended up taking it to work and have been using it all week.”

And if you’re an avid outdoors person, this will definitely come in handy, according to reviewers. One customer that brought it camping said, “It heated an 18-ounce can of soup in about 45 minutes to almost boiling temps. No leaks whatsoever.” They also highlighted that “it didn’t get hot on the outside, so I was able to hold it with no problem.”

But you don’t have to plan a camping trip to justify a purchase — even commuters love it. A shopper commented that it’s a “great option for those that don't always have a microwave readily available for lunch breaks” as it gives them “more options for warm meals.”

If you’re wondering how easy it is to clean, one reviewer was happy to report that it “travels well and [is] easy to clean when you are all done,” while another mentioned that they were able to “clean [it] in the hotel sink” when they traveled.

Amazon customers with food allergies and limited diets also sang its praises. One shopper said, “I can bring food that I do not have issues eating and cook it in the [hotel] room.” Their review was followed by another buyer that mused, “We are considering picking up another for our son, who has a lot of food allergies, to use when he is traveling or visiting friends.”

Plus, pet owners will appreciate that it can also be used to warm food during travel, and packs easily into a small bag. No matter where you’re off to next, whether it’s your routine commute to the office or a weekend getaway, take the hassle out of meal planning and get the Crock-pot Portable Food Warmer at Amazon while it’s on sale.

