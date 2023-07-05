One of the Most Extravagant Hotels in Las Vegas Just Opened a Private Members' Club — and the Perks Are Unreal

Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts, a boutique hotel within Resorts World, now has a private members' club.

Published on July 5, 2023
Alle on 66 Sky Gaming at the Resorts World Las Vegas, LXR Crockfords' Tower
Photo:

Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

Las Vegas's splashy, 3,506-room Resorts World now has a private members' club.

The property houses three separate Hilton hotels: a 1,774-room Hilton; a 1,496-room Conrad; and the boutique 236-room Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts. While each hotel comes with its own dedicated lobby, rooms stocked with Byredo bath amenities, and access to everything this $4.3-billion complex has to offer, Crockfords is a clear step up, with its gated motor court, Japanese toilets, and bedside Theragun Elite Devices. Now, Crockfords has one more feather in its amenity cap: a private club, available to members and Crockford hotel guests.

The lobby bar at the Resorts World Las Vegas, LXR Crockfords' Tower

Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

“In an effort to elevate and differentiate the Crockfords experience further, we wanted to create a private club to keep some of our most sought-after and influential guests engaged with Resorts World both in and out of Las Vegas,” says Ronn Nicolli, the chief marketing officer of Resorts World, in an exclusive interview with Travel + Leisure

According to Nicolli, membership has been extended to approximately 65 individuals so far. “The demographic is CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and household names. There are also some less publicly known individuals who are influencers in their respective local circles," he notes. Members and Resorts World executives can nominate individuals they think would add to this community.

In terms of formal perks, members will enjoy complimentary airport transfers (often in a Rolls-Royce), food and beverage offerings tailored to each member's preferences, and butler service. On arrival, guests will be escorted directly to their room where keys will be waiting for them — because all payment information is already on file. However, it’s the more “intangible” benefits that Nicolli hopes will intrigue members.

The pool at the Resorts World Las Vegas, LXR Crockfords' Tower

Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas
The great room at the Resorts World Las Vegas, LXR Crockfords' Tower

Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

"Our parent company has a footprint globally and with [Zouk] nightclub here, in Singapore, and soon to open in LA and Tokyo, we have developed strong relationships there and in other markets," he says. Ergo, “if a member needs access to a private club in New York, an impossible reservation in LA or Miami, an exclusive daybed in Mykonos, or even an artist pass to Coachella," they can just call the well-connected membership services team.

The members' club has only been open for a week, and already, perks for members have included bringing in celebrity hair stylists for in-room services, award-winning chefs to tend grill at a Crockford villa, and flying in rapper G-Eazy for a private performance.

 

