Croatia Joins Schengen Zone and Adopts the Euro — What That Means for Tourists

Travelers can move from country to country without border controls.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023
People walking through the streets of The Old City of Dubrovnik situated on the Dalmatian coast in Croatia
Photo:

Sasipa Muennuch/Getty Images

The European Union’s border-free area got a new edition this year as Croatia joined the Schengen zone and switched its currency to the euro. 

The new changes went into effect on Jan. 1 and opened Croatia’s border to its EU neighbor Slovenia with police putting up "free passage" placards at the crossing at midnight, Reuters reported. Croatia first entered the EU in 2013 and now becomes the 27th country to join the Schengen area and the 20th to adopt the euro as its currency.

The Schengen zone includes 26 other EU countries and allows travelers to move from country to country without border controls, according to the European Commission. Three of Croatia’s neighbors, Slovenia and Hungary by land, and Italy by sea, are included in the Schengen zone. Croatia’s other land border neighbors — Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Montenegro — are not.

Border control-free crossing will then go into effect by air with all other Schengen countries in March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Jan. 1.

“Today, Croatia joins the Schengen area and the Eurozone. Two immense achievements for the youngest Member State of the European Union, and both reached on the very same day,” von der Leyen said. “So indeed, this is a day for the history books.”

Before adopting the euro as its currency, Croatia used the kuna with 1 Croatian kuna equalling about 14 cents in the United States. Currently, 1 euro equals about $1.06 in the U.S. 

The euro is already circulating in Croatia with about 70% of ATM’s distributing the currency, according to CNN. The rest are expected to follow by Jan. 15.

Beyond Croatia, several other countries in Europe are in the process of “transposing (or integrating) EU legislation” into their national law as candidates to join the EU, according to the European Commission, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Moldova, Montenegro, and Ukraine.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lisbon, Portugal
A Country-by-country Guide to COVID-19 Entry Requirements in Europe
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
Vatican City
EU Proposes Reopening Borders to All Vaccinated Tourists This Summer
Rental cabins in Sutjeska National Park, in Bosnia
Historic Cities and Unmatched Wilderness in 'the Colorado of the Balkans'
Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport
Europe Lifts Many Border Restrictions, but U.S. Tourists Will Have to Wait to Visit (Video)
travelers standing with suitcases at the check-in area of Düsseldorf Airport
This Color-coded Map Makes It Easy to Understand COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Across the EU
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
tail and turbine engine of private jet
Private Jet With 5 Americans on Board Denied Entry in Italy After EU Travel Ban
A traveler passes through O'Hare International Airport on June 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
President Biden Announces Rule Requiring Airlines to Disclose Hidden Fees — What That Means for Travelers
Harbour of Cabo San Lucas and Medano Beach, Mexico
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018
Card Placeholder Image
Best Places to Travel in 2016
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, family island aerial view on a sunny day
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022
Young people in at a pool party in backyard
Airbnb Is Making Its No Party Rule Permanent — What That Means for Guests
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World