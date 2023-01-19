This $15 Water-resistant Winter Shoe Spray Is So Popular, It Sold Out — but We Found It in Stock at Amazon

Shoppers call it the "holy grail of water-resistant sprays."

January 19, 2023

If you’re investing the money into purchasing high-quality shoes, you want them to last. Whether you get stuck in the rain, surprised by a snowstorm, or accidentally spill a beverage on your shoes, there are a number of outside factors that could ruin your favorite kicks while you’re out and about. That’s why it’s so important to protect your shoes — and we found just the product to do so. 

To keep your favorite sneakers, boots, and sandals in tip top shape this year, the Crep Protect Ultimate Rain & Stain Shoe Spray Bundle is your genie in a bottle (or in this case, can). Whether you’re gearing up for a rainy vacation or are simply known to spill, shoppers swear this $30 two-pack is the “best out there.”

Crep Protect Ultimate Rain & Stain Shoe Spray

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

In an easy-to-use aerosol spray can, the Crep Protect Ultimate Rain & Stain Shoe Spray mists over the surface of your shoes to offer maximum protection from the elements. The product is suitable for use on suede, nubuck, and canvas, and functions to repel liquid and prevent stains from setting into the material. 

This spray creates an invisible barrier over your shoes, and with just two layers of this product and a 25-minute wait time, your shoes will be ready to take on whatever life throws at them. If you’re packing up for a muddy hiking trip, coat your boots with Crep to keep them looking good as new — even at the end of your adventure.  

The single-can version of this product is so popular it’s sold out on Amazon after garnering more than 16,400 perfect ratings, and shoppers even go as far as to call it the “holy grail of water-resistant sprays.” One customer revealed that even their travels were no match for the Crep spray, writing, “[By] the end of a 16-day hiatus in Europe, my shoes went through the woes of traveling and I came back home with white Air Forces, which surprised me.”

Crep Protect Ultimate Rain & Stain Shoe Spray

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Other shoppers were awed by how effective the spray was, with one customer writing, “I was absolutely shocked at how well it repelled liquid,” continuing, “It’s fantastic against liquid-based stains and other things like ketchup/sauces/etc.” Another shopper added, “I’ve tried other water-resistant sprays on my sneakers, and none have protected my sneakers like Crep’s Protect Rain and Stain Resistant Spray.” They even noted, “This spray will protect your sneakers from sticky, stainable liquids, and keep them looking fresh and clean.”

Taking good care of your shoes is a non-negotiable if you’re investing money into your wardrobe, and from traveling in bad weather to preserving your hiking boots during muddy spring outings, the Crep Protect Ultimate Rain & Stain Shoe Spray Two-pack is the only tool you’ll need in your arsenal. Plus, $30 for two cans is a small price to pay for keeping your favorite shoes looking brand new for years to come. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

