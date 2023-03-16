This British-loved Travel Staple Is the One Thing Your Spring Wardrobe Is Missing — and It's on Sale at Amazon

Now that the clocks have turned forward, the days are getting longer, and the warmer weather is nearly upon us, we're sure you've been itching to upgrade your spring travel wardrobe. One of the best ways to get your closet ready for the new season is with a quality transitional jacket like a trench coat, which is incredibly versatile, functional, and stylish — an impressive trio that explains why it's become such a British outerwear staple. And for those of us in the U.S., investing in one without breaking a bank just got easy thanks to the Creatmo Double-Breasted Trench Coat; the popular Amazon jacket, which is a number-one best-seller, just went on sale for nearly 20 percent off, bringing its price tag below $60.

Made with a lightweight and breathable polyester fabric, the Creatmo Trench Coat is comfortable and soft to the touch. Its design is enhanced with a quick-drying water-repellent finish that keeps shoppers "completely dry" on rainy days, allowing it to double as a rain jacket. It's also windproof, so you’re guaranteed to stay warm and dry if the forecast on your trip changes unexpectedly. Fulfilling the timeless silhouette, the trench coat has a slim-fitting, double-breasted shell that makes it incredibly stylish and refined-looking, and even comes with a detachable hood and adjustable belt.

To buy: amazon.com, $57 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

Though the Creatmo Double-Breasted Trench Coat won't keep you as toasty as your go-to winter jacket, it has enough heft to it to keep you warm during those in-between weather days, especially if you'll be out and about during your trip. In fact, the interior features a soft-yet-durable tear-resistant lining, which will ensure that it'll be around for plenty of spring travel seasons to come. It's also an ideal length for both warm- and cold-weather destinations, and offers a classic, timeless style to up your outfit game.

What's more, the coat has two side pockets to store keys, small wallets, and any other must-haves, as well as a discreet internal pocket for valuables you want to keep close and safe. And, with 16 color options, we're sure there's something to suit every type of travel wardrobe; the Creatmo Double-Breasted Trench Coat is available in neutral hues like black, khaki beige, camel brown, and white, as well as fun pops of color such as burgundy, army green, and more. Sizes range from XS to 5XL, and from the looks of it, shoppers are making them sell out fast.

Since reaching best-seller status at Amazon, the Creatmo Double-Breasted Trench Coat has racked up nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from customers. One Amazon shopper said that the Creatmo trench coat is “one of the top wardrobe staples for spring 2023,” while also adding that they “love the look and quality [of it].” Another reviewer was happy to report that “the length of the coat is just right,” and a third buyer noted that there's plenty of room to "layer up underneath" if the weather calls for it.

And, it's even earned a stamp of approval from travelers. One customer shared, "This coat is one of my favorites. I got a different version of it in black for a trip to Europe in November. It happened to rain the entire time and the coat kept me dry and warm." They concluded their review, writing, "I plan to use it on future trips." Another shopper highlighted that it "packs well" and "still looks good" after being folded up in a suitcase.

Now that spring is almost in full swing, you’ll want to invest in the Creatmo Double-Breasted Trench Coat — especially before it sells out. There are still plenty of colors and sizes to choose from, but we recommend acting fast before other Amazon shoppers get word of its new price tag.

At the time of publishing, the price was $57.

