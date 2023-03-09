These Water-resistant Cargo Pants Are Perfect for Rainy Spring Hikes — and They’re Under $50

Right now, they’re on sale for just $44.

The old saying states that “April showers bring May flowers,” but that’s not always ideal when you’re aiming to sneak in some early spring hiking without getting drenched. If you’re determined to hit the trails even despite the weather, the proper rain gear is essential for optimizing your overall experience, and the good news is you don’t need to break the bank to revamp your wardrobe.

Right now, the best-selling CQR Men’s Water-resistant Hiking Pants are on sale for an impressive 45 percent off, bringing the price down to a wallet-friendly $44. And coming in 22 bold and neutral colors, there’s sure to be a pair that appeals to hikers of all styles.

CQR Men's Tactical Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $80)

Made of a 65 percent polyester, 35 percent cotton blend, these water-resistant pants are comfortable, durable, and up for even the most strenuous hikes in the rain. The pants were initially designed to be suitable for use by law enforcement, military, and even for outdoor activities, and they feature a Duratex ripstop and stain-resistant fabric to eliminate the risk of tears and staining over the years.

An elastic waistband makes these hiking pants uniquely comfortable during your adventures, allowing for a great range of movement without digging into the skin. Plus, the functional cargo pant design features ample pocket space so you can store your phone and other basic essentials while you traverse the trails of the great outdoors.

CQR Men's Tactical Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $80)

More than 10,600 customers awarded these pants with perfect five-star ratings at Amazon, and one shopper called them a “great pair of pants for hiking,” adding that they “even survived a deluge of rain” and they “dried very quickly.” Meanwhile, another customer shared that their father wore them during a trip to Iceland and “they held up in the rain and wind” and even “dried within minutes when we did hit rain while on our hikes.”

Speaking to the durability of the pants, one shopper noted that they are “still good as new after a couple years of weekly use” and “they are light and good in the rain, too.” They also noted that they can “wear them in the shop or at the office” and “have taken them on hikes and travels.” These cargos are also perfect for the transitioning of seasons, with one customer adding that they offer “comfortable air circulation” so you can “wear [them] in the fall and late spring.”

CQR Men's Tactical Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $80)

If you’re still not sold, take it from this shopper who raved that they “love these pants” so much that they even have “about six pairs,” adding that they were amazed when they fell in mud on a hike, yet the pants “didn’t get wet or muddy.” In fact, they even noted that they’re so well made that there’s “no use paying $80 for its big name brand competitor.”

Water-resistant and comfortable for long days of hiking regardless of the weather, the CQR Men’s Water-resistant Hiking Pants should be a no-brainer addition to your cart as we head into the spring. Earning their spot as a best-seller at Amazon, these durable cargo pants are fit for any active vacation — with enough pocket space to leave your hands free.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $44. 

