17 Cozy Inns Around the U.S. Perfect for Your Next Getaway

What makes an inn, cottage, or bed and breakfast uniquely cozy? No matter the location, it’s the total opposite of a sprawling property with hundreds of rooms and a cookie-cutter aesthetic. These places instead have fewer rooms and a strong focus on highlighting their historic and architectural roots . With a slower pace and laid-back feel, activities might include afternoon tea , browsing titles in the library, or simply enjoying a glass of wine in the courtyard. Back in your room, a soaking tub or a crackling fireplace awaits. If you’re looking for a cozy place to stay for your next trip, here are 17 charming inns to choose from.

01 of 17 Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois Courtesy of Deer Path Inn Checking into this historic 57-room property in a suburb north of Chicago feels like jetting over to England thanks to the Tudor-style architecture and afternoon tea service. All rooms feature a wet bar, so you can stay in and sip, but the inn’s White Hart Pub is also a great place to dine on bangers and mash, fish and chips, or shepherd’s pie. For more elevated dining, The English Room’s fare hits the spot, including Saturday and Sunday brunch.

02 of 17 The Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, Brewster, Massachusetts Courtesy of The Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club Tucked into this sprawling 429-acre ocean-front property on Cape Cod is the 90-room Nickerson Mansion, an Italianate-style villa built in 1907 and inducted into the Historic Hotels of America last year. Kick back in the mansion’s LaSalette Room, a library where a fireplace and book collection await. Mansion guests have access to the resort’s seven restaurants and five pool areas (two are indoors).

03 of 17 Seth Peterson Cottage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Kit Hogan/Seth Peterson Cottage Is there anything cozier than bunking in accommodations designed by Frank Lloyd Wright? Overlooking Mirror Lake, and within Mirror Lake State Park, the 880-square-foot cottage built in 1959 features walls of windows in the living room and dining area, plus a full kitchen and a bedroom with a bath. Wright fans will swoon at built-in banquettes, a sloped roof, and a stone fireplace.

04 of 17 The Stavrand, Guerneville, California Emma K Morris/The Stavrand Tucked into Sonoma County in the quirky town of Guerneville — with Russian River access, redwood groves, and a one-block downtown — this property was revived by new owners in late 2021. Décor is Spanish Mission meets California cool, and the chef sources much of the food for everything from breakfast to a nightly prix-fixe menu from on-site gardens. Back in the rooms, details like patterned-tile fireplaces are a delight while outdoor features such as s'mores over the fire pit and the pool and hot tub are other luxuries.

05 of 17 Elmwood 1820 Bed & Breakfast Inn, Washington, North Carolina Courtesy of Elmwood 1820 Located in what locals dub “little Washington,” to distinguish it from the nation’s capital, this five-room 1820 bed and breakfast (under new ownership since 2015) is within walking distance to downtown. None of the rooms — whether it’s The Painter, The Explorer, or The Writer — are the same, although they are uniquely themed, with amenities such as soaking tubs and estate-worthy antiques. A grand piano and wet bar add to the grandeur.

06 of 17 Harwelden Mansion, Tulsa, Oklahoma Courtesy of Harwelden Mansion Just four suites are carved out in this 15,000-square-foot mansion that dates back to 1923 and features English Tudor and Gothic-style architecture. There are two two-bedroom suites in the carriage house, and the grounds include English-style gardens. Between 2018 and 2020, extensive renovations occurred, further opening the property up to the public through mansion tours, twice-monthly afternoon tea, and other events.

07 of 17 Esme Miami Beach, Miami Beach, Florida Courtesy of Esmé Open since 2021 in an art deco building that dates back to 1927, this boutique hotel is located along the car-free Espanola Way, home to restaurants perfect for a night out. Designer Jessica Schuster — who got her start with Kelly Wearstler — was inspired by the Mediterranean when redoing the rooms, the speakeasy-type lounge, and the rooftop poolside cocktail bar.

08 of 17 The Inns of Aurora, Aurora, New York Courtesy of Inns of Aurora Located in New York's Finger Lakes region, this collection of five intimate inns (all in historic homes with in-room fireplaces and balconies), recently welcomed the new Spa at the Inns of Aurora. Yoga classes and tea or spice blending experiences are among the on-site activities offered. Two restaurants and a market selling take-home meals and other goods mean you might never leave the property during your stay.

09 of 17 Urban Cowboy, Nashville, Tennessee Courtesy of Urban Cowboy Don’t be fooled by the inn's quirky name or its location in this nightlife-oriented city. Owners Leon Porter and Jersey Banks have built a cozy vibe here, with each suite completely unique with features like a copper soaking tub or vintage wallpaper. For drinks, simply wander back to the former stables where Public House Bar now serves cocktails.

10 of 17 Hotel Peter and Paul, New Orleans, Louisiana Courtesy of Hotel Peter & Paul In NOLA’s Marigny neighborhood, a 71-room boutique hotel built into a late-1800s church is surrounded by pastel-colored shotgun cottages with gingerbread trim. Think high ceilings and gingham fabrics, plus a cute-as-a-button French-style café and the Gatsby-esque Elysian Bar.

11 of 17 Hotel Lilien, Tannersville, New York Daniel Schwarts/Hotel Lilien Only 18 rooms are at this 1890s estate, open since December, on eight sprawling acres in the Catskills. They’re split between the Main Estate (featuring original stained-glass windows and wood paneling) and Scandi-style deck rooms and suites, built during the mid-1900s. Relax with a drink in front of the cocktail bar’s wood-burning fireplace or venture outside with the hotel’s certified nature guide.

12 of 17 Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Aspen, Colorado Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection This 94-room Aspen hotel, which debuted in 1889, features a lot under one roof. There’s Bad Harriet (where the cocktails honor women), the saloon-style J-Bar, the Living Room (a Ken Fulk-designed coffee shop), and all-day dining at Prospect. The new spa Yarrow incorporates botanicals sourced in the Rocky Mountains. Floor-to-ceiling windows in each of the guest rooms frame the city, and furnishings like cowhide chairs bring a dose of regional style.

13 of 17 Hermosa Inn, Paradise Valley, Arizona Courtesy of Hermosa Inn 43 hacienda-style rooms honor what artist and founder Lon Megargee (whose art hangs on the walls) created during the 1930s at his private home that later opened to the public. All the casitas are awash in Southwestern fabrics and décor, along with exposed-beam or vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and — in some rooms — kiva fireplaces. Lon’s Last Drop Bar is the epitome of cozy with outdoor seating under twinkly lights.

14 of 17 Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico Courtesy of Inn of Five Graces The inn’s adobe-style buildings honor the region’s architecture, while the interiors in each of the 24 rooms are bold and vivid, inspired by Morocco. The spa and the courtyard (where you can grab breakfast or enjoy live music during happy hour), are the perfect places to unwind. The inn is located in the country’s oldest neighborhood (Barrio de Analco), so history is right out the front door, only a short stroll away.

15 of 17 Zero George, Charleston, South Carolina Hack Hargett/Zero George This hotel’s 16 rooms and other amenities are housed within five 1804 buildings: two carriage houses and three former residences. Climbing roses and wrought-iron gates set the tone for features like a caviar bar and daily cheese reception. Planning a longer stay? Le Creuset outfitted the five residences’ kitchens, available for a few weeks or longer. There is also a cooking school on site, so you can relax while learning something new.

16 of 17 Hoffman Haus, Fredericksburg, Texas Courtesy of Hoffman Haus This Texas Hill Country inn brings a little bit of the French countryside to the region while also incorporating nods to Texas culture. Rooms are divided between the Great Hall (a 19th-century tobacco barn), an 1840s log cabin, and stand-alone and attached cottages. Private cooking classes can be arranged during a stay, and breakfast is brought to you each morning in a picnic basket. Even the spa has its own cottage at the end of a picturesque garden path.