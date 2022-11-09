Shoppers Swear by These Supportive and Cozy Crocs for All-day Wear — and They’re Up to 50% Off Right Now

For people in professions that require them to be on their feet for long periods of time, including standing and pacing around, a comfortable pair of shoes is an essential to get through the day. What’s more, it’s also a necessity at the end of the day to slip into equally supportive footwear for running errands and home use. With the cold weather getting ready to hit, consider investing in a pair of shoes that are comfy, lightweight, and have a cozy factor. Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off of Crocs winter styles.

Known for its signature springing Croslite foam material, Crocs offers seasonal styles of its classic clog, so you get the same comfort level with a snug and fuzzy bonus. The Classic Fur Sure clog takes the lightweight support of the Classic Clog and covers it with a plush, faux-fur lining and upper. The fuzzy interior adds softness and an extra layer of cushioning, and the back strap is moveable to offer extra heel support, or can be worn at the front of the ankle for a slide style. The Classic Fur Sure is available in black and multi-color, but you’ll need to hurry to secure your favorite colorway since both styles are selling out fast.

Another furry option that provides a cozy spin on the Classic is the Classic Mammoth Clog, which features Crocs’ signature look with a faux-fur interior lining that spills out around the ankle. This style includes three layers of foam cushioning, plus a fuzzy lining that adds a bit of comfort, too.

The Mammoth and Fur Sure styles feature the rubber-style Croslite material on the bottom, so they can be worn at work, running errands, or during any outdoor activity, while the snug lining and cushioned footbed make them a suitable option to be worn as indoor slippers. While the lining is not removable, both fuzzy styles can easily be cleaned in warm water with gentle soap, then left to air dry or by a fan for a speedier dry.

Reviewers can’t stop raving about the comfort that these Crocs provide. One shopper who said they are a registered nurse and “wears Crocs 365 ” days a year shared that the Classic Fur Sure style is “classy” and “comfortable.” Another customer who has “quite a few Crocs” in their rotation said they wear these “for work, traveling, walking…they are very comfortable.”

More fans were quick to highlight how its supportive design has helped with foot ailments and even body pain. One reviewer said they “offer excellent arch support,” with some shoppers saying they also alleviated pain, including “back and hip pain that practically cripples me…are almost gone. The Crocs seem to realign my body.” One shopper agreed, sharing, “After [my mother] got them, she reported less pain in her knees.”

Shoppers also found the Classic Mammoth style to be “beautiful and comfortable,” with one fan sharing that they “walk up and down the stairs all day at work” in them. A second reviewer said they “love” the style because “they’re wide enough and keep my aching feet warm.”

With both styles, reviewers recommend sizing up as the fluffy lining may cause them to fit tighter than unlined Crocs. If you’re looking for a convenient slip-on shoe that offers comfort and warmth during the winter, grab a pair of Crocs’ fuzzy lined styles for up to 50 percent off today.

