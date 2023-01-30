This Oprah-loved Brand's Buttery-soft Joggers Are the Ultimate Travel Pants — and They're Secretly on Sale

Grab a pair of the men’s joggers while they’re 45 percent off.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Published on January 30, 2023 06:00AM EST

Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant tout
Photo:

Cozy Earth

When putting together your airport outfit, comfort should be one of the first things you consider, especially for lengthier flights. However, you don’t have to sacrifice style in the process either. The best way to achieve both is to invest in pieces that are going to remain staples in your wardrobe for years to come.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of quality lounge pants or are scoping out Valentine’s Day deals for your partner, the Cozy Earth Men’s Ultra-soft Bamboo Jogger Pants are currently on sale for 45 percent off — bringing the price tag to around $85 for a limited time. These are the men’s version of the comfy joggers one T+L editor loves, and they’re even from an Oprah-favorite brand, so we have to say that’s one great deal you’re not going to want to miss out on.

Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant

Cozy Earth

To buy: cozyearth.com, $86 (originally $155)

Made of a soft brushed bamboo, acrylic, and spandex material, these joggers combine the allure of a pajama pant with a flattering fit, making for the perfect loungewear for when you’re on the go. A zippered back pocket keeps your phone, wallet, or keys firmly in place throughout your travels, and an enhanced weave limits pilling and product breakdown over time.

The temperature during travel can often be unpredictable, but these joggers are made with moisture-wicking fabric that promotes air flow and helps you feel significantly cooler than if you were wearing a pair of cotton pants. With a near-perfect 4.9-star average rating from customers, these brushed bamboo joggers are an everyday must-have.

Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant

Cozy Earth

To buy: cozyearth.com, $86 (originally $155)

If you want a pair of sweats that feel like wearing clouds, shoppers swear the Cozy Earth Men’s Ultra-soft Bamboo Jogger Pants are the ones for the job. In fact, one customer wrote that “now all of my other pants feel like sandpaper,” adding, “I have had them for a week and washed them three times because I want to wear them everyday.” Another customer noted that the material “keeps you the perfect temperature,” sharing, “They are stylish enough to wear out to brunch and cozy enough for wearing as PJs.”

Shoppers love these pants so much that they can’t stop at just one pair, with one customer writing that they wore the pants so often that they’ve “already purchased a second pair for loungewear and hanging out with friends.” They even went as far as to call them the “softest and smoothest” pants they have “ever owned.” 

Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant

Cozy Earth

To buy: cozyearth.com, $86 (originally $155)

And others are saying these make a great gift for their loved one. One shopper who bought the joggers for their husband reported, “He couldn’t believe how soft these are.”

Especially if you or your loved one are going to be sitting for an extended period of time (like on an overnight flight), these are a good bet. One shopper revealed that they “work from home so I have to sit down a lot” and “usually the seams of pants start to hurt, but these joggers don’t.” They also dubbed them their “favorite pants.”

Easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion, the Cozy Earth Men’s Ultra-soft Bamboo Jogger Pants are sure to become a staple in your everyday wardrobe — or your partner’s if you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Grab a pair while they’re on sale for 45 percent off, and you’ll even get a 100-night trial and free return if you decide the pants aren’t for you (but we’re betting you won’t).

At the time of publishing, the price started at $86. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

