The Comfy Brand Oprah Loves Is Having a Major Mother's Day Sale — Shop Our 10 Favorite Travel Staples

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if your mom is notoriously difficult to shop for, you can never go wrong with picking up some comfortable and cozy apparel for her to wear on her next vacation. Nice loungewear is generally a universally appreciated luxury, so why not take this holiday to refresh your mom’s closet with high-quality clothes that she can wear in the comfort of her own home, to the airport, and beyond?

Thankfully, Cozy Earth — the popular loungewear brand that even Oprah has praised on her Favorite Things List — has discounted their entire site of cozy apparel and home goods up to 45 percent off in honor of all mothers in their many forms, not to mention you’ll get free shipping with every purchase. From buttery-soft lounge pants to sweatshirts that feel as soothing as a hug from a loved one, the site is fully stocked with travel essentials at prices you won’t want to miss.

If you need a little help selecting the perfect gift that your mom will actually use, keep reading to find the 10 Cozy Earth sale items that are guaranteed to put a smile on her face, and even likely become her most worn travel pieces. We’re not sure when this sale ends, so don’t wait too long to snatch up the staple pieces you’ve been eyeing. Plus, we won’t tell if you decide to snag a little something extra for yourself while you’re at it. Hint: when you sign up for emails and text alerts on the site, you’ll be able to unlock a $50 gift card as well. Happy shopping!

Travel-ready Picks from Cozy Earth

Women’s Bamboo Jogger Pant

These editor-loved, Oprah-favorite joggers are not only incredibly comfortable for long days of travel, but they’re also highly flattering and currently available in five neutral colors as you work to level-up your mom’s travel wardrobe. These ultra-soft pants are made with a viscose bamboo material that is just as cozy as pajamas while still being refined enough to wear in public. The pants are even available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL in both regular and tall fits. One happy shopper called them “the best joggers ever” and revealed they “bought them in every color, and if I didn’t have to go to work, I’d never take them off!”

To buy: cozyearth.com, $124 (originally $165)

Women’s Stretch Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

There’s nothing more timeless than a basic T-shirt, but quality should be your top priority — especially when purchasing staple pieces. Right now this classic, loose-fitting tee is available for 45 percent off in four stunning colors, and the stretchy, flattering top is made with a breathable bamboo viscose that will keep your mom cool throughout her flight, and even during warmer days spent sightseeing. Take it from one traveler who said when paired with the Bermuda shorts, the cooling tee “makes a classy resort-look for travel in the islands.”

To buy: cozyearth.com, $47 (originally $85)

Women’s Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts

Also on sale for 45 percent off are these matching bamboo jogger shorts that are made with the same lightweight material that help regulate body temperature while still being perfect for an impressive range of vacation activities. The mid-rise waist is both comfortable and flattering, and a drawstring elastic waistband is adjustable to accommodate whatever fit your mom prefers. Plus, they’re available in five neutral colors that are stunning for spring.

To buy: cozyearth.com, $47 (originally $85)

Women’s Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tank

This ultra-soft tank top is about to become your mother’s new favorite staple for the spring and summer as it’s made with a stretchy, breathable material that’s well-suited to function as both pajamas and an outfit of its own, depending on preference. The looser fit of this tank looks great on everyone, and it’s made with the same bamboo viscose and spandex material that moves and flows with you throughout the day. Not to mention it’s also 45 percent off for Mother’s Day.

To buy: cozyearth.com, $44 (originally $80)

Women’s Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

If your mom is partial to a looser-fitting pant as opposed to a jogger, these classic lounge pants are also discounted by 45 percent in four easily styled colors. This versatility makes them the ideal choice for long days of travel when you don't want to wear a pair of fitted pants but still aim to look put together throughout the journey. The breathable, airy material is excellent when your flight is warm or your destination is a higher temperature than where you departed, and side pockets as well as a wide elastic waistband make these pants functional and adjustable for the most comfortable travel experience.

To buy: cozyearth.com, $88 (originally $160)

Women’s Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

Even during the warmer months, you can’t go wrong with snagging a lightweight pullover to keep your mom cozy on chilly flights and on potentially rainy travel days, and this crewneck top from Cozy Earth is the perfect choice while it’s 25 percent off. The sweatshirt is made with four-way stretch so it will never feel restrictive (even over a tank or tee), and stylish raglan sleeves add a sporty kick to this versatile top. Paired with some lightweight, flowy pants and a loose tank top, this sweatshirt effortlessly completes your mom’s dream travel wardrobe.

To buy: cozyearth.com, $98 (originally $130)

Women’s Rib-Knit Bamboo Long Sleeve Lounge Top

On the hunt for a lightweight long-sleeve shirt? Why not pick up this breathable bamboo tee while it’s 45 percent off and available in four different colors, with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL? The flattering fit is tailored enough to wear on a night out or a day of running errands, but if your mom runs cold it’s also easily styled as a pajama top for chillier summer nights. Versatility is the name of the game this Mother’s Day.

To buy: cozyearth.com, $77 (originally $140)

Women’s Rib-Knit Bamboo V-Neck Tank Lounge Dress

Warmer weather calls for a flattering and comfortable dress to live in throughout the summer, and this V-neck tank dress is guaranteed to occupy a permanent spot in your mom’s suitcase for summer travel. The airy material and subtle side slits allow the dress to move with her through long days of sightseeing and walking tours, but it’s also easily dressed up for a dinner out on the town. When it’s simply too hot to think about putting together a stylish outfit, your mother will be grateful to have this piece to turn to — and it’s on sale for 25 percent off.

To buy: cozyearth.com, $117 (originally $155)

Women’s Rib-Knit Bamboo Jogger Pants

These rib-knit joggers are endlessly flattering, comfortable, and are made with the perfect relaxed fit for long days of travel. Deep pockets ensure these pants are functional for wear while your mom is out and about running errands, and a thick, stretchy waistband will never dig into the skin — even on a lengthier flight. Banded cuffs at the bottom of the pants pair well with sandals, sneakers, and everything in between, and the viscose and spandex material provide just the right amount of stretch to solidify these pants as the perfect jogger. Right now, they’re available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL, but you can also join the waitlist if you’re looking to snag a pair in XS.

To buy: cozyearth.com, $120 (originally $160)

Women’s Bamboo Ultra-Soft Midi Skirt

Any trendy mother will love this ultra-soft midi skirt that delivers all the comfort of a pair of sweatpants with the style of a timeless skirt. Not only is this piece fastened at the waist with a drawstring cord, but it also features everyone’s favorite addition: pockets. Made from a stretchy blend of viscose, acrylic, and spandex, this classic skirt can easily be dressed up or down so your mom can wear it time and time again while collecting endless compliments on vacation.

To buy: cozyearth.com, $124 (originally $165)

