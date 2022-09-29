I'm Actually Looking Forward to 26 Hours on a Plane Thanks to This Comfy Lounge Set — and It’s on Sale

The brand also gets a stamp of approval from Oprah for good reason.

Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
There are two types of people at the airport: Those who are there to be seen and those who are clearly prioritizing comfort above all else. While this particular subset of fashion has made great strides in recent years, there’s still plenty of room for improvement. As someone who’s never flown longer than 13 hours in a single go, I’ve felt relatively confident in my ability to be comfortable enough without sacrificing style — but that all changed when I booked a 26-hour flight to Vietnam. 

In preparation for my trip (in just two short weeks from now), I’ve scoured the internet to find something that ticks all of the boxes for travel fashion — and it’s no surprise that Oprah came to my rescue. While searching for cozy, comfortable, elevated pieces, I came across her Favorite Things list and saw that Cozy Earth was featured for the last four consecutive years. 

Needless to say, I was impressed. And after trying out the brand's bamboo lounge set, consisting of a long-sleeve pullover crew and pair of joggers, and the plushest socks I’ve ever worn, I’m actually looking forward to my long travel day. The best news? Right now, each piece is 20 percent off, making it the perfect time to add them to your travel and cool-weather rotation. 

Cozy Earth Joggers
Cozy Earth

To buy: cozyearth.com, $124 (originally $155)

The Bamboo Joggers feel like the silky, substantial, yet lightweight pants I’ve always wanted to own for everything from cruising at 30,000 feet to walking my dog through the park. They’ve been soft and cozy during these early fall mornings, and haven’t made me sweaty and uncomfortable by midday once it’s suddenly (still) 80 degrees in New York City thanks to cooling and moisture-wicking bamboo cotton. The joggers have a banded bottom hem at the ankles, which makes them feel much more tailored and put together than any sweats I’ve ever owned, too. 

Presidents Day Sale Roundup
Cozy Earth

To buy: cozyearth.com, $96 (originally $120)

The matching top to this set, the Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew, delivers on its promises. The long-sleeved shirt is a cross between a regular T-shirt and a sweatshirt in that it’s light and breathable but still feels as cozy as a comforting hug. I’ll wear this top both with the joggers for that matching set look that feels as expensive as it appears, and I’ll wear it with jeans on cooler nights while abroad even after a 26-hour flight simply because I know I’ll be thinking about it the moment the temperatures fall below hot.  

Cozy Earth Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth

To buy: cozyearth.com, $39 (originally $48)

Without exaggeration, the Plush Lounge Socks are so soft, I held them to my face after they came in the mail. These socks feel like cashmere, but without the finicky care instructions (or price tag). They’re ribbed and textured for extra comfort, thick enough to keep my feet warm all flight long, and, thanks to bamboo, the hero fabric of this story, still breathable. Cozy Earth says these socks resist pilling, and while I haven’t owned them long enough to know that firsthand, I’m wearing them often enough to find out soon. 

It’s safe to say I feel extremely well-equipped for my long-haul flight in this lounge set, and it’ll keep me comfy and cozy long after the plane touches down in my destination. In fact, I plan to wear these items well into winter. Shop these luxurious and elevated lounge pieces from Cozy Earth while they’re still on sale today and take your own travel uniform to the next level. 

