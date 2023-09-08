This Editor-loved Comfy Shoe Brand Never Goes on Sale — but We Have a Special Discount Code Just for T+L Readers

My job as a travel editor comes with a lot of perks, but perhaps the most unexpected one is the opportunity to test out some of the industry’s newest and buzzworthy shoe brands. As of late, the Courser Uno Sneakers have been spending the most time on my feet, and I’m here to share the wealth.

Throughout the weekend, Travel + Leisure readers can save 15 percent on the luxury sneakers thanks to an exclusive promo code. All you have to do is use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout to unlock the bonus savings. But, keep in mind that it expires on Monday, September 11 at midnight ET, so you’ll want to act fast.

Courser Uno Sneakers

Courser

As the brand's debut sneakers, the Courser Unos have made quite the entrance into the footwear scene with their expert craftsmanship, which have been built with the same careful consideration and skill as a piece of fine art. In fact, they're made in small numbers by master shoemakers in Tuscany, hence their steep price tag. But, once you slide your feet into them, you'll quickly see that they're worth every penny — and that there's nothing else quite like them available.

Designed with ultimate comfort and innovation in mind, the Courser Uno Sneakers feature supportive midsoles that enhance your stride and stability with springy engineered carbon fiber plates. They also boost the shoes' flexibility, ensuring that it moves with your feet and encourages your natural gait pattern. If you'll be sporting the shoes on a long travel day or active outing, you can trek along with peace of mind knowing that this thoughtful feature also reduces "joint loading" at the calves, knees, and ankles — and your chance of getting injured on your run, hike, or walk.

Courser Uno Sneakers

Courser

What's more, the uppers are incredibly lightweight (adding to their "slipper-like" comfort), and they're made with durable Dyneema-backed nubuck leather, which is responsible for their impossibly sleek and stylish profiles. This luxe material also molds to your feet as you wear it, giving them an adaptive glove-like fit that almost feels like you're not wearing anything at all.

The Courser Unos' leather uppers also feature perforations for added breathability, and welded stitching that has been precisely executed to achieve the sneakers' polished and perfect look while also increasing their durability. Not only will they not deteriorate or decay over time, but the shoes will also feel smoother and lighter thanks to this unique touch.

Courser Uno Sneakers

Courser

Remember how I called the Courser Uno Sneakers works of art? Well, you'll most certainly agree once you hear this mind-blowing fact: The Italian craftspeople hand-select, hand-cut, and hand-weld the leather pattern pieces used on each pair of shoes, which means that no two shoes are the same. So, you'll have sneakers that no one else has — that's something that can't be said about the other name brand kicks in your closet, right?

Shoppers have their choice of 11 colors to choose from, and let me say that I'm met with so many compliments whenever I wear my white mono Unos; I've also been having fun dressing them up with jeans, dresses, and skirts when traveling (but of course, they're at their best when they're paired with leggings and T-shirt). Sizes range from 5.5 to 11, and I find that they fit true to size. The one thing that I didn't like about my Courser sneakers is that my size 9.5 looked like it was a 9.5, if that makes sense. But, as someone that isn't a true size 9 or 10, I am grateful that the brand has half sizes available. Note: If you're not happy with the fit, you have 60 days to return them for free.

If you're feeling underwhelmed by the shoes in your current footwear rotation, why not give the Courser Uno Sneakers a try? Sure, they're an investment, but I bet that you won't want to wear any other pair once the luxe Italian leather hugs your feet. Don't miss this chance to score 15 percent off with the code TRAVEL15. Make sure to use it at checkout to score your exclusive savings.

At the time of publishing, the price was $507.

