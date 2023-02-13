I’ve Worn This Travel Backpack in More Than 50 Countries, and It’s Still Going Strong

My job as a travel writer has taken me to all seven continents in the last 10 months, and after all those miles, let me tell you: There are just certain things I can’t travel without. The true MVP? My Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack, which has carried me through more than 50 countries — from Costa Rica to South Africa — and which I don’t expect to retire any time soon.

I’m in good company with my love of this backpack. After lots of testing, Travel + Leisure editors recently named the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack the best overall on its list of 2023’s best carry-on backpacks.

To buy: amazon.com and cotopaxi.com, $200

Still, I first heard about this bag years ago from a writer friend of mine who’d just returned from an assignment in Georgia (the country, not the state). While he had a lot to say about the destination, what he really raved about was the bag he lived out of for two weeks. It was carry-on compatible, had a 35-liter capacity, was lightweight and waterproof, and opened up like a suitcase for easy packing (impressive!). Plus, it had a waist strap so it’s easy on the back and, to top it all off, a rare lifetime warranty. I knew I just had to try it — so I got one. Of course, one quickly turned into two.

I’m convinced this Cotopaxi bag is indestructible, because it’s made with high-quality, tear-resistant nylon fabric and a water-resistant TPU coating designed to withstand the relentless wear and tear of travel. And I know firsthand just how waterproof it can be. I was once carrying it in Costa Rica, during the rainy season, when I got caught in a downpour. Despite getting drenched, my bag’s contents stayed completely dry. And that was without using the rain cover it comes with! I’ve found this bag to be so waterproof that I don’t even bother bringing it.

For a bag made with such durable materials, the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is quite light. It weighs less than four pounds, and because it has a waist belt and padded shoulder straps, weight is evenly distributed across my hips and shoulders. In September, I wore it in Portugal, where I stocked it up with bottles of wine. Despite how heavy my bag got, I never had any back pain. Even if you don’t want to wear it as a backpack, you can simply tuck the straps in and carry it using the side handles (reinforced, of course). I usually do this when I’m in Thailand, where it’s so hot and humid I don’t want to have anything on my back.

But by far, my favorite feature of the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is the fact it opens like a suitcase. With traditional backpacks, I have to dig to the bottom of the bag to find what I’m looking for. But with this pack, I just unzip, open, and can see everything I packed. In addition to the large main compartment, there are so many internal pockets I almost don’t even need to use 2023’s best packing cubes.

There are even more functional features too, including a padded sleeve for a laptop or tablet and security YKK zippers to deter pickpockets (which I appreciated when I was in Paris last year, where I have had stuff stolen before). Finally, there’s a convenient external pocket that comes in handy for things like sunglasses and water that I want easy access to.



For such a functional bag, the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is also very aesthetically pleasing. My next trip is to South Africa’s newest five-star luxury retreat, Future Found Sanctuary in Cape Town, and instead of rolling up with Louis Vuitton luggage, I’m proud to sport this pack because it’s actually pretty stylish. Both of my bags are two of the most eye-catching colorways — Cotopaxi is famous for its bright colors — but this bag is also available in solid black if you don’t want to be bothered by strangers giving you compliments on it. That said, it’s so cool that they’ll probably still ask where you got it.

At Cotopaxi.com, the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack starts at $200 and has an impressive 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviews. It also has a 4.7-star average rating at Amazon, where it starts at $198 and where shoppers call it the “best backpack for airline travel.” I’ve never had an issue getting it to fit in an overhead bin, including when I flew the discount airline Wizz Air this summer to Romania. It usually fits under the seat in front of me, too.

One shopper who calls it a great carry-on loved using it during a flight when traveling with their two young sons. “They need lots of snacks and toys and changes of clothes and other things,” they wrote. “This bag was able to fit all of it at once. Best of all, it kept all of our things very organized.” Another shopper who raves about how spacious it is managed to fit two pairs of pants, nine tops, a dress, pajamas, a pair of shoes, a bathing suit, socks, underwear and more, and still had space left!

Despite being able to carry pretty much everything but the kitchen sink, this pack is still surprisingly comfortable. And unlike other carry-ons, because you can wear it, you can easily carry it with ease over cobblestone streets. One shopper who spent a week traveling around London and Paris during transportation strikes ended up having to walk everywhere and says they “never could have taken this trip without this pack.”

Even if your plans don’t involve walking a lot, you won’t be disappointed if you treat your back to the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack. This bag ensures you’ll arrive at your destination with all of the things you need, neatly organized. I’m not saying you should definitely buy two, like me, but I am saying it’s such a cool bag, I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $198.

