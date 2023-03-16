The Ultimate Costa Rica Packing List

Here is everything you need to bring (and leave behind) when you’re packing for Costa Rica. From lightweight clothing to the best suitcase strategy, our experts shared their favorite items, helpful tips, and travel advice.

Whether you want to lounge poolside or trek into the cloud forests, we’ve gathered all the expert tips you need for the perfect Costa Rican vacation.

“Costa Rica is very informal,” says Anastasia McCulloch , a travel consultant for Costa Rica Vacations. “People here are out doing excursions, exploring the rainforest, jumping off waterfalls, going hiking. In some of the resort areas or some of the beach towns, people tend to get a bit dressed up in maybe khakis or collared shirts, but there’s no need for anything super fancy unless you have some event that you’re going to be here for.”

Costa Rica offers travelers the best of everything — lush jungles, beautiful beaches, museums, hiking trails, and so much more. There’s something for every traveler when they head to this diverse destination, so knowing what you should bring and what to leave at home can be difficult.

Best Clothing for Women When packing for Costa Rica, it’s important to think about the climate of where you’re traveling specifically. If your itinerary includes hiking, you may want to bring some warmer clothes. If you’re looking forward to lounging on the beach, bathing suits and loungewear may be all you need to bring. “It’s hot and humid, so layering is key,” says John Rabenau, co-founder of Costa Rica Escapes. “It also depends on where you’re going. We’ve got some 13,000-foot peaks and all sorts of different micro-climatic zones, so if you’re in the cloud forests or if you’re going to Mount Chirripó, the highest peak in the country, then you’re going to want to bring extra layers — stuff that’s going to dry quickly, wicking-type stuff. You don’t need flannel or cotton or fleece, you won't want that there, but a light sweatshirt or light athletic wear is typically what we suggest.”

Best Lightweight Pants Athleta Trekkie North Jogger Athleta View On Gap.com Shorts and skirts will be your best options when in Costa Rica, but you should still pack a pair of travel pants. And while they may be your go-to when at home, you’ll want to leave your favorite pair of jeans behind and opt for something lighter, especially if you plan to hike. “Definitely [bring] long pants if you are going to be in the cloud forest or rainforest areas,” says McCulloch. “Up in the rainforest, it can get cool especially because there's so much moisture in the air, and if you're at a higher elevation, if you're in something like a cloud forest, it can get much cooler. Much cooler than you would expect. In the evenings you can see your breath.” Athleta’s Trekkie North Joggers are tear-resistant so you can comfortably wear them on the trail, but they’re also stylish enough to be dinner attire. Price at time of publish: $99

Best Jacket Fjällräven Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI Even if you don’t plan on hiking, a light jacket is absolutely key for cool Costa Rican nights. “A jacket or a rain jacket [is essential],” says McCulloch. “Although they say we have our dry season and our rainy season, when you're in the rainforest, seasonality is not as much of a deal. It rains pretty much whenever it wants to.” Opting for a wind- and water-resistant trekking jacket made with light materials and plenty of ventilation will make sure you’re warm and dry even off the trails. Price at time of publish: $250

Best Swimsuit Athleta Deep Sea One Piece Swimsuit Athleta View On Gap.com There are thousands of swimsuit options out there for women and, at the end of the day, any bathing suit you wear will be appropriate in Costa Rica. “Body positivity is a big thing here,” says McCulloch. “You will see people of all shapes and sizes in all sorts of bathing suits.” That said, if you like an active beach vacation filled with snorkeling, surfing, and other water sports, you may want to opt for a more athletic bathing suit like Athleta’s Deep Sea One-piece to keep you comfortable. If bikinis are more your style, you can choose from their wide variety of stylish and supportive suits. Price at time of publish: $129 The Best Lightweight Jackets of 2023

Best Beach Cover-up Summersalt Easy Breezy Voile Sarong Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Like on any beach vacation, travelers should be sure to pack a cover-up that they can easily throw on to head to a cafe during their stay in Costa Rica. McCulloch suggests bringing “something like a sarong that you can just wrap on or lay it on the sand and easily have a multi-purpose use for it.” Summersalt offers a wide variety of sarongs that look like sundresses for an effortless transformation. You can even match the sarong to your bathing suit. Price at time of publish: $95

Best Clothing for Men Men should pack lightweight clothing that they can wear throughout the day and even out to dinner. “Men do tend to wear pants, long pants, but as a visitor, as a tourist who is walking around, you just want to be comfortable and mindful of what you’re wearing,” says Rabenau. “Typically, it’s pretty casual in Costa Rica, even at the nice restaurants.”

Best Lightweight Pants Joe's Drawstring Linen Pants Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Neiman Marcus Versatility is key when traveling, so men should be sure to have at least one lightweight pair of pants with them. These linen drawstring pants are casual, yet stylish, so they can be worn at the airport or during a sunset dinner. Plus, if you wear them hiking or get caught in the rain, you can lay them out and still be able to wear them again on your trip since they're quick-drying. Price at time of publish: $198

Best Jacket Rab Men's Xenair Alpine Light Hooded Synthetic REI View On Amazon View On REI From San José to coastal beach resorts, travelers should expect humidity and warmth, but evenings in Costa Rica do get chilly. “Bring a jacket if you're in the city because it does get much cooler than what people think,” says McCulloch. A light, but breathable jacket like Rab’s Xenair Alpine Jacket will keep hikers warm on jungle treks and be a great asset on chilly nights exploring the towns. Price at time of publish: $215

Best Swimsuit Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Quick-Dry Swim Trunk Amazon View On Amazon While light packers may think one bathing suit is enough, keep in mind that it takes things longer to dry in Costa Rica due to the humidity. “If you’re going to the beach, it’s going to be warm; bring a couple bathing suits just so you don’t put on a wet suit [the next day],” says McCulloch. Swim Trunks like those from Amazon Essentials are made from quick-dry fabric and offer sun protection up to UPF 50. Price at time of publish: $18 The 12 Best Men’s Bathing Suits of 2023

Best Beach Cover-up Kenny Flowers Nauti By Nature Terry Cloth Cabana Shorts Kenny Flowers View On Kennyflowers.com For the more stylish travelers, consider matching your bathing suit to your cover-up for a fun beach look that you can easily wear out and about without having to return to your hotel to change. This lightweight shirt is great for lounging or heading out on a boat excursion and pairs with The Casa Blanca Terry Cloth Cabana Shorts to complete the look. Price at time of publish: $108

Best Shoes for Women Travelers packing for Costa Rica should prioritize their footwear above all else. Heels are not generally recommended or necessary unless you will be attending a formal event. Generally, you should look for shoes that are comfortable, supportive, and breathable. “Footwear is very important. When you get something wet down there, it’s probably going to stay wet, and most of your activities will get your feet wet, so have the proper travel shoes that stay dry,” says Rabenau. “Flip-flops you can kick around on the beach and your hotel pool. And then a pair of waterproof shoes or strap-on sandals that strap your heel down is really important so when you’re rafting or you’re ziplining they can get wet, and it’s not going to be the end of the world if you have to put them on the next day.”

Best Walking Shoes Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Academy.com Whether you stick to the cities or head out on a hike, you need a good pair of walking shoes when traveling through Costa Rica. The Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes from Adidas are made from 100 percent textile synthetics so they’re cushiony and breathable, plus they have a thick rubber sole for traction. The memory sock liner will also ensure ultimate comfort and support so you can stay on your feet for a full day of activities. Price at time of publish: $70

Best Hiking Boots Danner Mountain 600 Waterproof Hiking Boot REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI Costa Rica is full of lush jungles and beautiful hiking trails, so as you pack, consider bringing a good pair of hiking boots with you. Not only will they be more supportive than a pair of walking shoes, but this pair from Danner is waterproof, so you can enjoy the trek without worrying about wet feet or avoiding mud. The Vibram SPE midsole and Fuga outsole provide grip on both wet and dry surfaces, so you can enjoy exploring your surroundings without having to focus too much on where you’re stepping. Price at time of publish: $230 The 12 Best Hiking Shoes for Women of 2023

Best Sandals Reef Water Beachy Sandals for Women Amazon View On Amazon View On Reef.com There’s no resisting the beaches of Costa Rica, and a good pair of waterproof sandals are exactly what travelers need for a smooth transition from the beach into town. “Flip-flops and sandals are totally acceptable pretty much anywhere you go — they don’t really require closed-toed shoes for anything,” says McCulloch. These sandals are reminiscent of early 2000s jelly shoes, but they’re made with light and elastic thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) to prevent chafing. They also include a velcro heel strap, so you can easily adjust the shoe to fit you. Price at time of publish: $65

Best Water Shoes DLGJPA Women’s Quick-drying Water Shoes 5 Amazon View On Amazon “Water shoes are a great addition,” says McCulloch. “That way you don't have soggy shoes and you can use those for rafting and waterfalls, even some of the beaches. Some of the beaches here are rocky, and they’re just more enjoyable if you have water shoes on.” Protect your feet with a pair of quick-drying water shoes from DLGJPA and safely walk through water and along the coast. Price at time of publish: $29

Best Shoes for Men To make sure your feet are comfortable and supported throughout your trip, you should pack at least two pairs of versatile quick-drying shoes. Whether you prefer hiking sandals or boots, moisture-wicking sneakers or flip-flops, bring a backup pair of shoes just in case. It’s also a good idea to have one casual pair and one nicer pair of sneakers or sandals that can be worn out to dinner or for more special occasions.

Best Walking Shoes Vessi Everyday Classic 4.3 Courtesy of Vessi View On Vessi.com For a stylish sneaker that can easily be worn throughout the day and on to dinner, consider packing Vessi’s Everyday Classic. The Dyma-tex waterproof technology keeps you dry while allowing your foot to breathe — perfect for all-day walking or even light hiking. These sneakers have an ultra-light midsole and rubber outsole designed for maximum grip to keep you supported and comfortable wherever your day takes you. Price at time of publish: $135

Best Hiking Boots Vasque St Elias FG GTX Hiking Boot Men's BackCountry View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com For the most durable, waterproof pair of hiking boots, consider the classic leather design of the Vasque St Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots. They’re stylish enough that you may just want to wear them wherever you go, and the Gore-tex membrane, waterproof nubuck leather, and moisture-wicking lining will keep you comfortable and protected. When off on a jungle trek, these boots are sure to protect your feet and ankles and even feature an added rubber toe cap to prevent any discomfort. Price at time of publish: $230

Best Sandals Chaco Men's Zvolv 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Dick's When heading to Costa Rica, you want to have a pair of sandals that you can wear for all occasions from walking on the beach to exploring the cities. These Chaco sandals will not only give wearers the traction and waterproof security needed for hiking, but are comfortable and stylish enough for all-day wear. Plus, the adjustable straps and ankle support ensure that you always have the most comfortable fit. Price at time of publish: $90 The Best Hiking Sandals for Men in 2023

Best Water Shoes Zhuanglin Men's Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoes Zhuanglin Men's Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoes. Amazon View On Amazon If your trip includes water activities like rafting, waterfall hiking, and even boating, you’ll need water shoes that will keep you safe and are quick to dry. This pair from Zhuanglin has a thick rubber sole that’s great for hiking and a lightweight, breathable upper so you won’t feel weighed down if you walk through water. The water grip outsole provides traction to prevent slipping on various surfaces. Price at time of publish: $30

Best Luggage Choosing the proper luggage when traveling to Costa Rica can be tricky, as it largely depends on your specific plans. If you’re traveling to one hotel or resort directly from the airport, any bag that suits your packing style will work perfectly fine. That said, according to McCulloch, who you’re traveling with and where you’re staying factors into what kind of luggage you should bring. “A lot of hotels will help you with your luggage so you don't have to worry as much,” she says. “They zip around on golf carts so you don't really have to lug your own things around.” If you’ll be traveling from place to place or plan to get to your hotel from the airport without a car, you may want to choose a bag without wheels that you can carry yourself. Travelers who plan to fly across the country with Sansa Airlines (the only domestic airline in Costa Rica) may want to bring a durable duffel bag or backpack, as all bags over 10 pounds will need to be checked. “If you’re going to fly in country, then you have to take into consideration the size and weight of the luggage you’re going to take with you,” says Rabenau. “There’s only one commercial carrier in the country, and your one carry-on can be [up to] 10 pounds, 21 linear inches, and your one checked bag [can be up to] 30 pounds, 45 linear inches.” This luggage allotment is far less than most international luggage allowances, so be sure to pack especially lightly, whether you have a roller-bag, backpack, or duffel, if you plan to fly domestically.

Best Carry-on Yeti Crossroads 60L Duffel 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Moosejaw.com In Costa Rica, you’ll likely want to explore the country and move around during your trip, so you may want to opt for a duffel or backpack and leave any rolling luggage at home. “You want to bring something that's easier to put over your shoulder or on your back to carry it,” says McCulloch.The Yeti Crossroads Duffel comes in 40 and 60-liter sizes, and both include two dividers, so even overpackers can fit all of their essentials in easy-to-organize sections. Made from water-repellent and stain-resistant nylon, this tough bag will be the perfect carry-on or even checked bag to protect everything you need for your getaway. Price at time of publish: $250 for 60-liter

Best Day Pack REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack REI View On REI Even light packers can use a good day pack for all of their Costa Rican adventures. This lightweight pack from REI is the perfect size to store all of your essentials like your wallet, water bottle, sunscreen, and more, plus it secures tightly with both a drawstring and clips for extra security. Thanks to both chest and waist straps, you can also comfortably hike with this pack without feeling weighed down by your gear. Price at time of publish: $60

Best Fanny Pack Patagonia Black Hole Waist Pack 5L Patagonia View On Patagonia.com Perfect for hiking, boating, and exploring museums, this fanny pack can easily be worn around your waist or as a crossbody for extra comfort. It’s extremely lightweight when empty and can fit up to 5 liters of gear, so you can be sure to have everything you need with you. It’s water-repellent and includes plenty of storage to keep you organized. The front external pockets are perfect for items you want to quickly access like your money, phone, or hotel keys, while the main compartment is large enough to fit a water bottle or other essentials. Price at time of publish: $69 The 13 Best Fanny Packs of 2023

Best Dry Bag Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Dry Bag - Set of 3 REI View On REI Whether you’re planning on scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, or enjoying a sunset cruise, you’re likely to find yourself on a boat at some point during your trip to Costa Rica, which means you absolutely need to pack a dry bag to protect your gear. This set from Sea to Summit is perfect for families or organizational travelers who like to keep their gear safe and in order. There are three different sizes to choose from, but you can bring all three stored inside one another for added protection, share with friends, orleave bags behind depending on how much you want to carry. The roll-top closure and thick nylon of these bags will make sure your items are safe from splashes whether you’re on a boat or relaxing on the beach. Price at time of publish: $70

Best Gear When considering what gear to pack for your Costa Rican vacation, you should carefully look at any excursions or events you have planned. Aside from regular hiking clothing and shoes, most travelers will want to bring bug spray, headlamps, and other items to keep them safe, whether they’re planning to explore a bio-reserve or enjoy a more relaxed walk on the beach. “The country is extraordinarily diverse, we have what we call microclimates here,” says McCulloch. “You’ll definitely want protective sun gear. If you're traveling with children especially, long-sleeves, maybe not long pants, but hats and any sort of eye protection that you may need like sunglasses, UV contacts, whatever the case is.” While items like insect repellent and sunscreen are widely available to buy throughout the country, it may be more convenient to bring your own, especially if you have the space or are checking a bag.

Best Collapsible Water Bottle Lifestraw Peak Series Collapsible 650 ML Bottle with Filter REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Cabelas.com The tap water in Costa Rica is drinkable and regularly available, but plastic water bottles are heavily discouraged. “Bring your own water bottle,” says McCulloch. “A lot of hotels do have water stations set up so you can refill. It’s kind of looked down upon to carry single-use plastics. Hotels don’t use them, national parks will make you throw them away before you even enter the park, so it is really a good idea to bring your own water bottle.” A convenient collapsible water bottle is easy to refill and shrinks down to a compact size that stores conveniently in any day pack you may bring. This squeezable water bottle even has an additional LifeStraw filter, so even more nervous travelers can confidently drink from the tap. Price at time of publish: $76 The 11 Best Water Bottles of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Bug Repellent Natrapel 12-hour Insect Repellent Pump 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Gearx.com View On Riteaid.com The last thing you want to deal with when hiking is a swarm of bugs biting at you, especially the more you sweat. This family-friendly eco-spray lasts up to 12 hours and protects against mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects you may encounter. “I find that the DEET kind of repellent isn’t really that necessary here, [since] we do have a very healthy bat population that kind of keeps mosquitoes down,” says McCulloch. Natrapel also uses natural ingredients like picaridin, found in pepper plants, so even those with sensitive skin or who are pregnant or breastfeeding can safely spray. The 6-ounce spray bottles come in packs of two, or you can opt for repellent wipes for easy packing and storing. Price at time of publish: $20 for two-pack

Best Reef-safe Sunscreen Maui Naturals Surfer Honey All Natural Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon When in Costa Rica, you’re bound to enjoy the warm, clear water at some point. If you’re a diver, snorkeler, or just looking to take a quick dip, it’s important to utilize a reef-safe sunscreen that won’t damage corals and other wildlife. Maui Surfer sunscreen is made from all natural ingredients like essential oils that are completely reef-safe. You can wear for up to 80 minutes without needing to reapply, and it comes in convenient travel-size tubes so you can even pack it in your carry-on bag or personal item. Price at time of publish: $23

Best Umbrella Weatherman Travel Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon View On Weathermanumbrella.com Those who frequent tropical climates know that brief daily rain showers are common. Instead of packing a heavy raincoat that will take up space in your bag, consider this compact travel umbrella. “You'll see all the locals carrying umbrellas. If you have a little travel umbrella, throw it in your bag,” says Rabenau. “You never know when the rain’s going to hit too, so as opposed to rain gear that can keep you dry to a point, but can also make you hot and sweaty, I really like a travel umbrella.” Price at time of publish: $69 The 14 Best Packable Sun Hats for Travel of 2023