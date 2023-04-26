This Italian Cruise Line’s Sale Has Trips to Europe Starting at Just $489 Per Person

Italian cruise line Costa Cruises is celebrating spring with a sale on European sailings starting as low as $489 per person.

The cruise company’s spring sale has deals on trips in the Mediterranean, in northern Europe, and on transatlantic journeys, Costa Cruises shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage of the deals, passengers must book by May 31.

“Costa is enticing travelers to take a European vacation with an authentically European cruise line, offering a variety of options for the spring sale on nine Costa ships, including the two newest flagships, Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda,” the cruise line wrote in a statement shared with T+L.

The sale applies to several seven-night cruises along with select trips ranging from 10 to 21 nights in length.

Courtesy of Costa Cruises

Courtesy of Costa Cruises

Sail the Mediterranean stopping in ports like Marseilles, France; Barcelona; and Palermo, Italy on cruises from May through November. Or head further north on a cruise with stops in Belfast, Northern Ireland; Reykjavik, Iceland; along the Norwegian fjords, and more from June through August.

Travelers looking for a longer getaway can book a transatlantic journey on the Costa Favolosa over 15 to 18 days in November.

Currently, Costa Cruises operates a total of nine ships in its fleet and sails around the world, including trips to the Mediterranean (its most requested cruises), northern Europe, the Caribbean, the United Arab Emirates, and more.

Courtesy of Costa Cruises

Courtesy of Costa Cruises

Beyond cruising, there are plenty of wallet-friendly ways to explore Europe this summer. Travelers should consider flying into major (and often cheaper) cities like London or Paris and then traveling on from there by train or budget airline. Travelers can also keep an eye out for free entry days at popular museums and save money on food by heading to local markets.

And for those who want to splurge, there are plenty of over-the-top hotels to choose from in cities across Europe from Paris to Madrid, Florence, and more.