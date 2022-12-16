This Luxe, Oprah-loved Brazilian Bath Salt Is the Perfect Gift for Hotel Spa Fans — and It’s on Sale Today

Giving someone in your life the gift of travel is an incredible, if typically unrealistic, way to celebrate the holidays. Thankfully, there are gifts that can recreate some of the best parts of going on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, like dining out at an authentic restaurant, or which can make travel easier, like a stylish and comfortable pair of walking sneakers.

One of our favorite things to do while staying at a five-star hotel is booking a relaxing treatment at the on-site spa, and luckily for us, and all the fellow spa-lovers in your life, there’s a simple way to recreate this experience at home — and it’s Oprah-approved. The Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt received a coveted spot this year on the mogul’s Favorite Things 2022 list because of its ability to “calm muscles, skin, and mood,” she said, which sounds like it could be the tagline of a great spa.

Moments after her list went live, the bath salt sold out. Not only has it since been restocked, but the coveted relaxation treatment is currently 25 percent off as part of the brand’s sitewide birthday sale with code BDAY25 today only.

To buy: livecostabrazil.com, $94 with code BDAY25 (originally $125)

This luxurious bath salt is specially formulated with “sustainably-sourced ingredients from the Amazon [rainforest],” according to the brand, like detoxifying Brazilian white clay, vitamin C, copaiba and passion fruit seed oils, and breu blanco resin, an Amazonian compound that Costa Brazil says can help heal skin ailments and muscle aches. Pouring one cup of the bath salt into a warm bath and relaxing in the water can soften skin, loosen tense muscles, and reduce inflammation, the brand says.



The salt is also available in a smaller, less expensive refill pack, which is also on sale for one more day.

Shoppers say this bath salt is “decadent,” “luxurious,” and that it’s given them “hands down, the best bath experience [they’ve] ever had.” Another described the salt as “made in heaven,” and a third reviewer said that it’s “incredibly helpful for muscle pain,” and shared that they will “absolutely repurchase.”

Give the gift of a luxurious Brazilian spa at home for less by ordering the Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt today while it’s still on sale. Just remember to enter code BDAY25 at checkout, and to add one to your cart for yourself, too.

