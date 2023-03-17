I've Worn This Flattering $39 Amazon Dress From Miami to Tahiti — and It Never Fails to Get Compliments

As a travel writer, I’m almost always thinking about where I’m headed next and more importantly, what I’ll be packing for that adventure. With hundreds of trips under my belt, I can share with certainty that my biggest packing tip is to have a few staple pieces that you know will work for any occasion. For me, it’s the Cosonsen V-Neck Swing Skater Dress.

This flowy wrap dress I found at Amazon packs easily, doesn’t wrinkle, and never fails to get compliments no matter where in the world I am, securing its place as one of my favorite things in my closet. From a what feels like a million events at home in Miami to dinners in the Caribbean, Scotland, Tahiti, and beyond, this dress has been my go-to for the last year. And right now, it’s on sale for up to 32 percent off.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $57)

Let’s be serious; as a curvy girl, shopping online can be tough, but this swing-style dress is so flattering that I immediately added two more to my cart the second I tried it on. In fact, as I’m writing this I’m starting to think I might need another color or two (hint: you can find the steepest discount on the fun Leopard Black Pattern for just $39).

Currently, I have it in a fun colorful geometric print (that’s the most complimented one, hands down), a long sleeve black version, and a short sleeve lavender version that’s come in very handy on my tropical adventures, especially to the Four Seasons Nevis. Who would’ve thought my Amazon dress would be the hit of my five-star hotel stay?

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $53)

The Cosonsen V-Neck Swing Skater Dress is made with a chiffon-like polyester fabric that falls in a flattering way with its skater style skirt and deep v-neck. While the neck is a bit low, I’ve found that it just adds to the ways it can be worn. I’m never against showing a bit of skin, but there have been some circumstances where I’ve added a lace bralette under one of the solid colored dresses to add a color-block look.

Travel + Leisure / Amber Love Bond

Best of all, this super flowy dress comes in 40 different colors and patterns. Some options have long sleeves with elastic around the wrist that helps create a bit of a dramatic sleeve effect, while others have short layered sleeves with a bit of a ruffle feel to them. Available in a range of sizes from XS to XXL, its tie waist makes it flattering on nearly everyone. The layered bottom adds weight to the dress without making it too heavy, and the longer front and back provide coverage, while the shorter sides add a bit of a flirtatious vibe.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $53)

With more than 13,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say I’m not the only one that’s completely enamored with this dress. When I wear it, I feel full of confidence and ready for anything. One shopper who bought the dress said that after trying on 25 dresses for a wedding she was attending, this was the winner as it was “the most comfortable, sexy, and elegant,” sharing she received so many compliments. Another shopper said, “I love the way it fits. It really compliments my figure” — something I completely agree with.

This is one of those dresses that’s so easy to dress up or down, whether you’re at the beach (for me, it’s come in handy in Bora Bora) or in a city. I’ve worn it with sneakers when I’ve known I’ll be doing lots of walking on a tour or at an event, and I’ve paired it with heels for fancy dinners all over the world. It’s fun and flirty, making it great for special moments like bachelorette parties and birthday dinners, but it’s casual enough to be an everyday dress that with little effort can make you feel pretty and put together.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $41

I’ve got a trip to Ireland coming up in the next few weeks, and I already know — without a doubt — that I’ll be making my way through Dublin wearing the black long sleeve version paired with tights, cute boots, and a coat. With so many colors and the different sleeve lengths, the flattering Cosonsen V-Neck Swing Skater Dress is a no-brainer when it comes to packing for any kind of occasion. Plus, it’s currently up to 32 percent off, making now a perfect time to grab it in a few different styles in time for spring travel.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $39.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

