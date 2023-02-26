My Favorite Carry-on Backpack Holds All of My Travel Gear, Plus My Friends' — and It's $40 at Amazon

Confession: I’m a chronic overpacker. Yes, I’ve tried all the tips and tricks to decrease the amount of luggage I bring with me on trips, but nothing has seemed to work (yet). Even more, I tend to only bring a belt bag and small crossbody as my personal and carry-on items on planes, but for my most recent trip out to Colorado, I needed a bit more space, which the Coowoz Travel Backpack graciously provided after my go-to backpack (sadly) got ruined a few months back.

And, I found it at Amazon, of all places. I did what anyone who’s about to go on a trip would do and scoured the retailer for a last-minute purchase. I found myself looking up “best backpacks for travel” and “durable backpack for outdoor travel” to get the most bang for my buck. Luckily, I came across the Coowoz Travel Backpack — at an affordable price, too — and it piqued my interest. I quickly selected the size and color I wanted, hit “order,” and it was delivered within a day… just in time to (last-minute) pack for my trip.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

I was heading to Aspen for a ski and snowboard trip with some friends from college, so, of course, I needed as much space as possible to pack my gear, winter accessories, and other lounge clothes. My regular suitcase was nearly stuffed to the brim, and I was grateful to have the extra space in the Coowoz Bag to pack additional essentials — especially when it came to my puffer coat that I didn’t want to wear around the airport or on the four-hour flight. However, if I did get chilly mid-flight, I could easily grab it from the backpack since it fit effortlessly under the plane seat in front of me like a personal bag.

The Coowoz Backpack is made of a waterproof, durable polyester material, which I knew was essential for bringing to a more wintry climate. It has two padded shoulder straps that make carrying it effortless, and is incredibly lightweight — even when it’s stuffed. I opted for the small version, which measures 13 inches by 16.5 inches by 7.9 inches (the larger size is slightly bigger at 13 inches by 18.5 inches by 7.9 inches) and came packed with enough pockets and compartments for all the necessities I was bringing. Plus, there’s a shoe compartment I was able to pack my winter boots in so they wouldn’t weigh down my checked luggage.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

As a matter of fact, it's the Coowoz Backpack's vast number of pockets that really makes it stand out from other travel bags I've tried. Inside the main compartment, there are multiple pockets and slip pouches to organize small items like electronics, toiletries, and more. You'll also find two zippered pockets on the front, which come in handy for smartphones, tickets, keys, and other things that you'll want to grab in a hurry.

Plus, it has a D-shaped opening that reviewers note makes it feel like you're packing a suitcase rather than a backpack. This feature allows you to see everything inside at once, making it easier to organize your clothes, shoes, etc., pack them up, and take them out when you've arrived at your destination.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Aside from my puffer coat and boots, I was also able to fit all my hats, scarves, and gloves in the backpack, along with personal items such as jewelry and medications, and even my book (which I had all intentions of reading, of course). When it came time to hit the slopes, I was able to pack several lunches and snacks, extra gloves and hats, and some thermal layers in case I was too cold. Everyone else was certainly thankful I brought it, as I had enough space for all their add-ons, too.

Now that I’ve invested in the Coowoz Backpack, I’m not sure that I’ll ever be able to use another type of carry-on again. It was the perfect travel accessory, and looks good to boot, so you can bet I’ll be singing its praises in the near and far future. Do yourself a favor and grab one at Amazon for just $40.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

