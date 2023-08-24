12 Cooling Clothes With Moisture-wicking Technology to Keep You Sweat-free on Your Next Trip — From $10

Whether you’ve been spending your summer in the blazing hot U.S., a sweltering European city or any balmy location in between, you’ve probably felt the urge to shed a layer of your clothes once or twice — or perhaps you’ve sweated right through them. I personally discovered, from spending close to a year living in Thailand, that the worst material you can wear in super hot weather is cotton. Yes, it’s breathable, but it’s also highly absorbent, so you’re kind of marinating in your own perspiration. It’s smarter to invest in cooling clothes specifically designed to keep you comfortable in the heat.

Zero in on moisture-wicking fabrics to carry you through brutal summer weather or outdoor sports like hiking and running. Moisture-wicking fabrics — usually nylon or polyester — work by lifting the sweat from your skin and pushing it to the outer surface of your clothing, where it evaporates and leaves you dry and cool. Plenty of cooling clothes come with built-in UPF, too — that’s the fabric equivalent of broadband SPF and stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor. Amazon has a bunch of best-sellers that fit the bill, and I’ve rounded up picks from head to toe — or, from a top-rated Columbia sun hat and neck gaiter to hiking pants and even lightweight, breathable shoes.

Columbia Bora Booney Hat

Amazon

This ultra-protective, breathable Columbia sun hat uses 100 percent nylon moisture-wicking fabric so you can keep a cool head. It also has a patented Omni-Shade material to deflect both UVA and UVB rays, keeping you dry and safe whether you’re on a boat or in the backyard. What’s more, this Amazon No. 1 best-seller has more than 14,000 perfect ratings. “Needed a sun hat for travel in Greece and Turkey, and this was perfect! I rolled easily for packing in my suitcase and purse. Was very light weight and attractive,” wrote a fan.

Ticonn Neck Gaiter

Amazon

Retire the old bandana trick and finally invest in a neck gaiter for biking, hiking, yard work or anything that exposes you to the sun. This polyester one by Ticonn is beloved by Amazon shoppers for its sweat-wicking capabilities, for the way it also protects from wind and cold, and for its machine-washability. “You can use it when hiking a mountain in the night to block the freezing wind or while ur playing ultimate frisbee to absorb the sweat! Or you can just rock with it!” one shopper wrote.

Mirity Racerback Sports Bra

Amazon

It might be the worst kind of sweat: boob sweat. But this nylon and spandex sports bra will keep the annoying perspiration at bay whether you’re engaged in a grueling city tour or just living your day-to-day life while trying to play it cool. It not only wicks sweat but has ventilation panels for breathability. “It's good for taking long walks, being out for hours a day, or exercising. And it keeps me cool, which means that even if I do sweat, it's not making me uncomfortable while I'm out so long,” wrote one of more than 41,000 five-star reviewers.

Real Essentials 5-Pack V-Neck T-Shirts

Amazon

Toss your cotton tees and make room in your suitcase for these polyester, sweat-wicking ones that’ll serve you well on a yoga retreat or while touring a new city. They have the all-important four-way stretch as well as interlocking seams that won’t chafe, so pigeon pose your way to utter comfort. “Since I work out almost every day and live in the South, it's nice to always be able to grab a fresh shirt, even if it's the second one of the day. These are quick drying and cooling, and economical,” wrote a cool customer.



Baleaf UPF 50+ Sun Shirt

Amazon

Wouldn’t dream of a summer workout in a long-sleeve shirt? Think again. This sweat-wicking polyester sun shirt by Baleaf has UPF 50+ built in, so not only do you stay cool and dry, you also don’t need to reapply your sunscreen. Brilliant! “I’ve worn this twice now, once during a run and on a 12-mile hike. Both times it didn’t make me overheat and kept the sun off me, which is nice. I like that when you get sweaty, the shirt doesn’t get soaked. I’ll be buying more for sure!” wrote an athletic reviewer.



32 Degrees Men's Cool Classic Polo Shirt

Amazon

Plan to be out on the green or in the sun at a tailgate? There’s no protection from the heat out there — unless you’re donning this cooling polo shirt by 32 Degrees, that is. The streamlined, lightweight top is a hole in one with anti-odor technology, four-way stretch, and a tagless collar. It’s frankly a pleasure to wear, according to shoppers. One fan wrote, “I live in Arizona, and this summer’s heat has been something else. I have about three of these shirts — super soft and comfortable but thin enough that the Arizona summers don’t have you sweating like crazy. Definitely worth every penny.”



MoFiz Cargo Capris

Amazon

Meet the cutest, most practical cargo pants ever to join your travel wardrobe. While this pair by MoFiz appears to be your average style for daytime exploring, it’s actually made of a lightweight nylon rayon blend that's designed to be moisture-wicking and dry quickly. It's decked out with lots of pockets for things like keys, cosmetics, and your phone. “I’m going on a trip to Israel in a few weeks and needing something appropriate, cool, and comfortable to wear. When I received these, I could not believe how soft and comfortable they were. The fabric is breathable and stays cool. I loved them so much I ordered three more,” wrote a happy traveler.



Baleaf Women's Quick Dry Hiking Pants

Amazon

Your new favorite pair of hiking pants is here. This pair by Baleaf, Amazon’s No.1 best-seller, is constructed of a barely there, water-repellent and sun-repellent material that's all about comfort, even on your most grueling treks. It’s highly durable too, won’t pill, and is machine-washable. “I can wear these out fishing at 100 degrees, and they are cool and no nasty sunscreen on my hands and legs,” wrote a pleased customer.

Tbmpoy Men's Lightweight Hiking Travel Pants

Amazon

Another pair of lightweight, quick-dry hiking pants for men, the Tbmpoy is made of sweat-wicking polyester that’s lightweight and breathable and has four-way stretch for the most active sightseers or prolific hikers out there. One shopper explained it like this: “You know when it's just a bit too cold for shorts, but warm enough that your regular hiking pants get you all sweaty? These are just right for that zone. Long to keep your calves warm, light so you aren't sweating a bunch. If you stay active enough they will probably do even if the temps dip below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Lightbare 3/4 Sleeve Dress with Pockets UPF 50+

Amazon

Travelers who want to stroll around in style and without breaking a sweat, this one’s for you. This moisture-wicking dress by Lightbare has UPF 50+ built in, so it’s keeping you protected from harmful UV rays all day while also keeping you as cute as possible in vacation pics. “In this extreme hot weather, this is the dress you need to wear. Figure flattering as well,” one reviewer wrote.



Saucony Women's Multipack Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks

Amazon

Stay cool right down to your toes with Saucony cooling socks. Made of sweat-wicking polyester, they also rock the brand’s signature AirmeshVenting technology, which basically means no sweaty soles for you. They’re also cushioned at the heel and toe, making them practically indispensable for all-day walking. “My feet tend to sweat, and these socks are just thick enough to be comfy while still staying breathable enough to prevent a swamp in my shoe. I'm very glad I purchased these!” wrote a shopper.



Joomra Women's Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes

Amazon

Amazon shoppers adore these barefoot shoes that have lightweight, breathable mesh for comfort and rubber for traction. They’re the next best thing to not wearing shoes at all, yet they’re durable enough for running and hiking, coming in at Amazon’s No. 1 best-seller for climbing. “True to size and feet can breathe...ahhh! So comfortable! I'm sold!” exclaimed one of almost 14,000 five-star reviewers.

