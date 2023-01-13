Travelers Call This 3-piece Luggage Set ‘Incredibly Sturdy’ — and It’s 47% Off at Amazon

Any frequent traveler knows that having a sturdy luggage set is essential for preparing for journeys of any length. The only issue? Suitcases are expensive — especially if you’re investing in a high-quality set with multiple sizes. And if you don’t want to break the bank on new hardshell luggage that will go the distance, we’ve got you covered.

Right now the traveler-loved Coolife Luggage 3-piece Hardshell Set, which has notably earned more than 17,100 five-star ratings at Amazon, is on sale for just $160. If ever there was a time to revamp your travel basics, it would be now.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $300)

This three-piece luggage set comes with suitcases in a range of sizes (20 inches, 24 inches, and 28 inches) covering all the bases for carry-on and checked bags. Both durable and lightweight, these bags are perfect for international travel when you want your luggage to be easily recognizable on the carousel, and they glide through the airport on smooth, multidirectional spinner wheels. This set also features a TSA-accepted lock to secure your items and give you peace of mind during your travels.

The ergonomic design of these suitcases makes them easy to pack and navigate, and an interior mesh zip pocket keeps your clothes, shoes, and accessories in place throughout the duration of your travels. Available in 14 vibrant colors, this luggage set is the durable, reliable travel companion you’ve been looking for. Plus, a spacious interior is ideal for notorious overpackers.

Seasoned travelers swear by the Coolife Luggage Three-piece Hardshell Set, with one shopper noting, “They are incredibly sturdy,” adding that the “look and feel is nice” and “the TSA zipper lock is fantastic.” Another shopper agreed, raving that they travel for a living and often have bags fall apart, but dub Coolife “road warrior-approved” adding, “If you’re looking for a good set of luggage, I think Coolife is a good pick.”

We know new luggage is an investment, but shoppers can attest to the value of this three-piece set. In fact, one customer explained, “It is the easiest piece of luggage to spot on the carousel. I don’t have to worry about [spotting] my luggage,” adding, “The wheels are great, and it glides through the airport with ease.” And if you’re concerned about having enough space to pack, just take it from the shopper who confirmed, “The inside is standard, and I love using it for weekend car trips or international flying trips.”

If you travel often, it stands to reason that you’ll want a luggage set that will uphold through the test of time, and one “frequent flier” even goes as far to call this set the “best luggage set I’ve ever had,” revealing that it “held up exceptionally well to the manhandling airlines do on your luggage” and “the wheels are extremely smooth on the ground” even after a year of use.

With a major discount of 47 percent off and more than 17,100 glowing reviews, now is the perfect time to snag this high-quality luggage set from Coolife to make your travels that much easier. At just $160, it’s safe to say that this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $160.

